ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why

By J.R. Stone via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzqDU_0iDBNzhz00

Refinery maintenance along the West Coast is being blamed for the recent spike in California gas prices.

Insiders say some of that maintenance is happening at the Chevron Refinery and going forward that could contribute to record gas prices in the state.

If the gas prices where you fill up seem like they're a bit higher of late, it's because they are.

"I think it's crazy," said driver Snow Montana.

"They too damn high! I can't afford nothing else really!" said Montana.

RELATED: US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs

AAA says California is averaging 5.88 cents a gallon for regular unleaded fuel as of Tuesday night. That's up 43 cents from a week ago, up 61 cents compared to a month ago, and $1.49 higher than a year ago.

California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number.

We asked Denton Cinquegrana of the Oil Price Information Service if he thinks we could soon break fuel records in California.

"Yeah I think there is a legitimate shot right now," said Denton.

"I don't think we will hit the record we set back in June but I wouldn't rule it out," said UC Berkeley's Severin Borenstein.

RELATED: US inflation will likely need drastic action from the Federal Reserve as food, shelter prices soar

Borenstein and Cinquegrana are closely monitoring the evolving situation that is hitting California drivers harder and harder each day. The two say, much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where capacity would usually be in the high 80s or low 90s.

"They're operating at only 81% of capacity. That's a combination of the planned maintenance and the unplanned maintenance going on right now," says Denton.

"It appears that a number of refineries went out on planned maintenance at the same time. Then we saw at least one Chevron in Richmond go out in an unplanned manor so suddenly California's gasoline supply was cut back quite a bit," said Borenstein.

In a statement, those at Chevron Richmond say "We do not discuss specific operational details related to our facility," but Borenstein says the situation there has impacted state gas prices.

"The Richmond Refinery situation seems to be the one that was unplanned, that we didn't know was already going to happen, and that is a major supplier of California gasoline so it's disruption probably had a significant effect on gasoline prices," said Borenstein.

RELATED: California gas refund payments are arriving soon. See if you're eligible

Borenstein says in the short term we'll have to wait this spike out but by shopping around, you can often cut your fuel costs by between 20-40 cents a gallon.

Chevron Richmond issued this statement:

Chevron Richmond continues to operate and remains focused on operating our facilities to safely and reliably provide the energy products that Bay Area consumers need. We do not discuss specific operational details related to our facility.

Many factors figure into the price of a gallon of gasoline including some unique ones specific to California. In addition to the price of oil, other factors include the competitive conditions in the marketplace, the higher cost to produce gasoline to the specifications required by the California Air Resources Board, costs associated with fuel distribution, local, state and federal taxes, California carbon-compliance costs, recent inflationary pressures, and fixed costs of doing business that are often higher in California relative to other states (e.g., the cost of commercial real estate). The majority of our branded stations in California are owned by independent businesspeople who make their own decisions about the prices to charge at their stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iDBNzhz00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 200

Gary Rogers
2d ago

You think the Governor could help us out by cutting the gas tax and sales tax on gas. You know the government makes more money on gas then the oil company do. Also the last time a refinery was built in the U.S. was 1976. Too expensive with all the red tape and permits. Then California has its special gas too. We can’t buy from other states like the rest of the country does creating less competition. So it’s governments fault. Vote Red.

Reply(7)
51
Don Dollaz
2d ago

Clear Globalist agendas being FORCED. THIS IS OBVIOUSLY that EV agenda they're pushing, they want to make us suffer to the point we give up gas cars. By design, being forced on us with abuse.

Reply(6)
48
AFrisco
2d ago

It WILL get worse. Everyone with a brain has said this. After November democrats don't need to please anyone anymore. Gas will sky rocket and so will food and other costs

Reply
32
Related
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Richmond, CA
Business
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Richmond, CA
Traffic
State
Montana State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why is gas above $6 again?

FOLSOM — AAA reports Californians are paying over $6 for regular unleaded gas on average."Right, that happened overnight," said William Carmichael of Citrus Heights. "This is the cheapest place I've seen around here."According to AAA, the price per gallon rose $0.15 overnight. The rest of the nation pays about $3.77 on average.Experts say demand is low, and the price of oil dipped below $80 a barrel recently for the first time since January.So, why are Californians paying two dollars more than the rest of the U. S.?"Oil refineries are shut down for maintenance, and oil refineries are shut down for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Us Inflation#The Chevron Refinery#Uc Berkeley#The Federal Reserve
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias

In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy