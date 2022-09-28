Read full article on original website
KSLA
Prysmian Group plant in Marshall hiring for 75 new jobs as major expansion continues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Prysmian Group and its plant in Marshall, formerly known as General Cable, held a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Marshall. Over the summer, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. With the expansion, the facility will be over a million square feet; 75 news jobs will be created, including positions for machine operators, logistics and skilled trades.
Patriot Mobile opening Tyler Service Center, 40 new jobs
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is opening a service center in Tyler and hiring immediately. “Because we put God first at Patriot Mobile we have been blessed with the doubling of our business in each of the past three years,” CEO Glenn Story said. “Tyler is just the […]
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
ketk.com
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
KTBS
Participants grateful for Shreveport's guaranteed income program
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is one of four dozen cities taking part in an experiment that could be helpful to families. The Mayors for Guaranteed Income Program has provided 110 single parents with school-aged children who meet income requirements with $660 per month for up to a year. Recipients had to make 120% of the federal poverty line.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant needs a System and Network Admin
System and Network Admin is responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring, and managing the organization’s local and wide area networks to ensure maximum uptime for users. The role also includes managing and monitoring network security systems such as firewalls, content filters, network access control systems, VPNs, etc. Information Security mindset...
KTBS
Center, Tx. welcomes KTBS 3 Community Caravan
CENTER, Texas - The fine people of Shelby County, Texas sure know how to make you feel welcome. We've had a great time Center this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan. On Thursday, a great lunch was served up at at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at...
KTBS
Empowering Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. - In an ongoing mission to empower and equip veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its whole health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system. KTBS 3's Nate...
KTBS
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public. The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children...
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport
East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian. When it comes to recovery efforts, emergency responders from East Texas are already in Florida. “It’s a long road but all of our volunteers and all of our staff are willing to make it just to make the lives of Floridians a little bit easier,” said Doyle Rader, regional communications manager of the American Red Cross.
tribnow.com
I might find someone there from Center
“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KTBS
Cancer Genetics
SHREVEPORT, La. - A recent survey from Myriad Genetics revealed that when it comes to inherited risk for breast and ovarian cancer, health history on dad's side of the family is often overlooked. But for 'previvors'- that is, people living at elevated risk of a particular disease but not yet...
KSLA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
Longview Chamber joins lawsuit against CFPB for unlawful changes to UDAAPs Exam Manual on discrimination
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chamber of Commerce joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,Texas Bankers Association, American Bankers Association (ABA), Independent BankersAssociation of Texas (IBAT), and Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), on Wednesday in a jointly filed alawsuit against the CFPB, challenging the legality of recent changes made by the agency tothe Unfair, Deceptive, or […]
