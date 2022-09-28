Since the inception of bitcoin, bull and bear markets have been a natural part of its growth. However, like with anything that lasts a long time, the market has evolved, and so has the concentration of various things in the market. One of these changes has come in the form of the funding rates and what portion of it was controlled by different exchanges. In the last bear, BitMEX had proven to be a significant part of the bear market, but things have changed.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO