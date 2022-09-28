ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart

Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million

The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

By The Numbers: A Bitcoin Bear Market Without BitMEX

Since the inception of bitcoin, bull and bear markets have been a natural part of its growth. However, like with anything that lasts a long time, the market has evolved, and so has the concentration of various things in the market. One of these changes has come in the form of the funding rates and what portion of it was controlled by different exchanges. In the last bear, BitMEX had proven to be a significant part of the bear market, but things have changed.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

SIDO GAMES (SIDO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SIDO GAMES (SIDO) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SIDO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on September 26, 2022. By reforming...
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

Is Flasko (FLSK) a better investment than Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Elrond (EGLD)

With prices down across the board, it may be challenging to select a top prospect for your crypto investment portfolio at the moment. Still, it isn’t tricky to do the proper research and listen to the right professional advice. And analysts believe that one of the three coins listed below could do a lot for your portfolio in the coming months. Let’s have a look at why this is so.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Betting on Recovery; Flasko (FLSK) Outperforms them All

It might appear that the crypto market is on the verge of recovery after a long slog through the worst “winter” in recent memory. That means it’s a great time to buy projects in line for a massive rebound – or better yet, get in the ground floor of a crypto just about ready to skyrocket in the wake of improving market conditions. Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) holders are hoping for a little luck – but new presale Flasko might just outperform them all when the bulls come back.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Oryen (ORY) Launching On Binance Smart Chain (BNB) Eagerly Awaited By Optimism (OP) And Nem (XEM) Whales

A long-term trend has appeared in the financial markets. Money flows away from traditional investments and into cryptocurrency. Institutional investors recognise the position blockchain technology will play in the future and are buying digital assets en masse. This is a critical signal, and investors should always attempt to emulate smart money.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

OpenSea Delisting Bug Impacts Another Major NFT Collection

Another OpenSea bug strikes again. It’s a less-than-ideal way to end the week for the once blue chip NFT collection, Azukis. Holders of Azuki NFTs were awakened on Friday to an email from OpenSea that allegedly advised NFT owners that many Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The once blue chip collection has had a substantial fall from grace, but still commands high respect with a consistent floor price around 10 ETH lately.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade

Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

G2 Token (G2TOKEN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed G2 Token (G2TOKEN) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G2TOKEN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a gold-based, high-profit crypto asset, Global Gold Token...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

CROS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

