On Friday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look at Miguel Vargas taking advantage of a rare start, driving in three runs in the Dodgers’ latest win. Just by virtue of being on the active roster in September it’s clear the team is at least considering Vargas for a potential postseason role, and after Thursday’s game manager Dave Roberts plainly stated that fact, telling reporters, “His name is certainly in the mix to make the postseason roster. Absolutely.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO