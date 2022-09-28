Read full article on original website
Over the Monster
Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”
Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
True Blue LA
Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC
The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City. After giving up a leadoff single in the first...
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat
The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night. Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Rockies, Clinch Home-Field Throughout Postseason
The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 10-1, on Friday night, riding an eight-run fourth inning to an easy victory. Clayton Kershaw threw six shutout innings to push his record to 11-3 and drop his ERA to 2.30. It’s L.A.’s 109th win of the season. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor...
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
True Blue LA
Freddie Freeman voted Roy Campanella Award winner by Dodgers teammates & coaches
Freddie Freeman’s first year in Los Angeles has made such an impact that his Dodgers teammates and coaches voted him the 2022 Roy Campanella Award winner. Freeman is just the third Dodger in the 17-year history of the award to win it his first year with the team. The...
True Blue LA
Every potential Dodgers home game throughout the postseason
The Dodgers on Friday clinched the best record in baseball, ensuring they, at 108-48, will finish with a better record than the Astros (102-55), the American League’s best. That means the Dodgers will have home field advantage in every series they play in this postseason, including the World Series.
True Blue LA
8-run 4th inning sparks Dodgers’ 109th win
The Dodgers’ offense makes no apologies. A eight-run fourth inning ignited by a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger led to a blowout 10-1 win over the Rockies Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers once again set a new franchise win record with 109 regular season victories. The...
True Blue LA
Miguel Vargas’ time to shine & Dodgers’ road prowess
On Friday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look at Miguel Vargas taking advantage of a rare start, driving in three runs in the Dodgers’ latest win. Just by virtue of being on the active roster in September it’s clear the team is at least considering Vargas for a potential postseason role, and after Thursday’s game manager Dave Roberts plainly stated that fact, telling reporters, “His name is certainly in the mix to make the postseason roster. Absolutely.”
True Blue LA
Dodgers play of the week: Joey Gallo’s game-ending dive
Joey Gallo was ready to go home. In the top of the ninth against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Dylan Carlson popped a fly ball to left center field. It was no match for Joey Gallo, who sped in from the corner and made a Superman-style dive and slide to end the game.
True Blue LA
Facts & figures from the Dodgers’ most prolific road season in team history
The road portion of the Dodgers regular season schedule has ended, and the team will have two full weeks before wearing the road grays again. In the meantime we can take stock of what was a record-setting year of road performances for Los Angeles. At 54-27, the Dodgers have their...
True Blue LA
Dodgers 2022 minor league pitching leaders
I realize that I said on Thursday morning that our daily minor league reports were done for the year, but here are a few more. First up, we look at various Dodgers pitching leaders in the organization in 2022. By far the best pitching season was by Gavin Stone, the...
