ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Over the Monster

Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”

Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC

The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City. After giving up a leadoff single in the first...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night. Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Every potential Dodgers home game throughout the postseason

The Dodgers on Friday clinched the best record in baseball, ensuring they, at 108-48, will finish with a better record than the Astros (102-55), the American League’s best. That means the Dodgers will have home field advantage in every series they play in this postseason, including the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Eric Karros
Person
Pierce Johnson
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Brandon Drury
True Blue LA

8-run 4th inning sparks Dodgers’ 109th win

The Dodgers’ offense makes no apologies. A eight-run fourth inning ignited by a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger led to a blowout 10-1 win over the Rockies Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers once again set a new franchise win record with 109 regular season victories. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Miguel Vargas’ time to shine & Dodgers’ road prowess

On Friday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look at Miguel Vargas taking advantage of a rare start, driving in three runs in the Dodgers’ latest win. Just by virtue of being on the active roster in September it’s clear the team is at least considering Vargas for a potential postseason role, and after Thursday’s game manager Dave Roberts plainly stated that fact, telling reporters, “His name is certainly in the mix to make the postseason roster. Absolutely.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers play of the week: Joey Gallo’s game-ending dive

Joey Gallo was ready to go home. In the top of the ninth against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Dylan Carlson popped a fly ball to left center field. It was no match for Joey Gallo, who sped in from the corner and made a Superman-style dive and slide to end the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2022 minor league pitching leaders

I realize that I said on Thursday morning that our daily minor league reports were done for the year, but here are a few more. First up, we look at various Dodgers pitching leaders in the organization in 2022. By far the best pitching season was by Gavin Stone, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy