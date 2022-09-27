Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
nnbw.com
Moment Skis, largest ski manufacturer based in the U.S. settling into new Reno facility
It took years to complete, but Moment Skis’ acquisition of its new headquarters facility on Bible Way in Reno was a crucial step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Moment Skis Chief Executive Officer Luke Jacobson told NNBW in an interview last week that the company was bursting...
Nevada Appeal
Motorcycle rider dies in Carson City crash
A male motorcycle rider was killed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in a collision with a commercial truck. The wreck happened at Carson Street and Nye Lane at 6:53 p.m. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office requested that the Nevada Highway Patrol’s major...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A motorist involved in a rollover collision on Muller Lane on Wednesday morning said she swerved for a deer. Much as I hate hitting the wildlife, Wednesday’s crash is a fairly good representation of the alternative. Fortunately, there was no report of serious injury. The...
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former Douglas County employee averts trial in theft of public money
A former Douglas County Social Services case manager entered a plea on Monday morning as potential jurors were lining up to hear her case. Rena Petri was the only person indicted by a special grand jury after a tip was called in Douglas County Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. Petri...
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
lawnandlandscape.com
Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center
Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
2news.com
Reno City Plaza to Close for Six Weeks Starting Thursday
The City of Reno will close City Plaza (30 N. Virginia St. in Reno) to the public starting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for an extended period of time to perform maintenance. The work in the park will take approximately six weeks, and City Plaza is expected to reopen on...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
2news.com
Sparks Police looking for suspects, vehicle involved in deadly shooting
Sparks Police has released new details about a deadly shooting that occurred near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks on July 28. Detectives have continued to investigate the Homicide and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating two (2) persons of interest. The victim, who was found...
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion was caused by a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure. All four people who were taken to the hospital suffered burn injuries. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A vehicle...
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
thefallonpost.org
Fallon Churchill Fire Department Responds to Fire at Safety Kleen Facility
Facility evacuated; fire extinguished at 7:30 a.m. The Fallon Churchill Fire Department responded to a 6 a.m. call for a fire at the Safety Kleen oil recycling facility on Bango Road in Churchill County this morning. The department responded in force with multiple engines and trucks to the site and...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
