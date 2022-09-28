Read full article on original website
WHIO Dayton
Security fears grow after latest Burkina Faso coup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — As Islamic extremists intensified their attacks in Burkina Faso earlier this year, coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba urged the West African nation's people to give him until September to improve things as interim president. A group of junior officers...
KRQE News 13
Iran says it has arrested 9 foreigners over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry says it has arrested nine foreigners over recent anti-hijab protests sweeping the country. In a statement carried by the state-run news agency IRNA, the ministry said Friday that those arrested included citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
KRQE News 13
‘Big impact’: UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses
LONDON (AP) — Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. But an economic stimulus plan announced last week by Prime Minister Liz Truss’...
UN raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'
The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. Meanwhile on Saturday dozens of Hazara women defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed in their community.
KRQE News 13
With pomp, bluster and ceremony, Putin defies West in speech
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cast his move to absorb four Ukrainian regions as part of an existential battle for Russia’s very survival against an aggressive West, a blustery show of his readiness to further up the ante in the conflict in Ukraine that has now entered its eighth month.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
KRQE News 13
Biden rejects Putin’s ‘fraudulent’ Ukrainian annexations
President Biden on Friday vowed to hold Russia accountable for its “fraudulent attempt” to annex Ukrainian territory and called on other countries to do the same. Biden blasted a move earlier in the day by Russian President Vladimir Putin to announce the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, four Ukrainian regions that he claimed were now part of Russia.
KRQE News 13
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear power provider said Saturday that Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, hours after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. The alleged kidnapping comes at a pivotal...
