ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

James Bond, Harry Potter, Superman, Star Wars, Wonder Woman, Batman, Bruce Lee Memorabilia to be Auctioned in London

Propstore has revealed details of its annual live action auction of film and TV memorabilia, with the items on offer expected to fetch in excess of $12.6 million. Over 1,500 lots will be sold during the auction. Top items to be sold at the auction – with estimated sale prices – include: • Superman’s (Christopher Reeve) complete costume from the Superman franchise (1978-1987): $287,270-574,540. • Darth Vader’s (Dave Prowse) gloves from “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977): $172,362-287,270. • Full size animatronic Johnny 5 robot from “Short Circuit” (1986): $138,546- 207,819. • First edition hardback book of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001): $114,908-172,362. •...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Girls And Boys#Business Industry#Linus Business#Danish#Lego Technic#Ferrari
CNBC

Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers

Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How Netflix lost its edge over the competition

Over the past 25 years, Netflix has changed the film and television landscape. The company has amassed nearly 221 million subscribers across 190 countries, billions of hours watched for popular series like "Stranger Things," and along the way has racked up 226 awards. Since going public in 2002, the company...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
China
The Verge

Amazon is about to announce a bunch of new products

Amazon has some new products on the way. The company is holding an invite-only, virtual event today, where it’s expected to introduce products from across its lineup of brands. Chances are, there’s going to be a lot to see. Amazon is unusually good at keeping its upcoming releases under...
BUSINESS
IGN

Top 10 Lego Games

LEGO made its jump into video games almost 30 years ago, with LEGO Build It on the SEGA Pico. Since then, games framed around the colorful Danish bricks and their iconic minifigures have practically become a genre of their own - in no small part thanks to Traveler’s Tales’ addictive approach to action-platforming, or the many pop-culture properties that have since been LEGO-fied. It wasn’t easy to narrow it down, but here are our Top 10 LEGO games of all time… so far.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week

Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame

Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Jurassic World: Dominion Finally Makes One Billion Worldwide

It took four months, but Jurassic World: Dominion has crossed the billion-dollar mark. The third installment in the rebooted saga saw mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with Jurassic Park originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neil in a world where humans and dinosaurs live side-by-side. But, of course, this is a movie, so naturally, becomes a feeding fest for the dinosaurs, and the heroes of the past and present must find a way to stop them.
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

PS2 game we all loved is now worth £7000

Today, you can buy a video game with two clicks and play it within minutes. The magic of the Internet gives access to tens of thousands of video games, whether you play them on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo. Some will say that this is a fantastic development, while others will bemoan this trend, which is undermining specialist retail outlets.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy