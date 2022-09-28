Read full article on original website
Collider
Harry Potter: Most Powerful Defense Against the Dark Arts Teachers, Ranked
During Harry's time at Hogwarts, he certainly had more than his fair share of Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers. So many people held the position that it was rumored it had been cursed by Voldemort when he was denied the job by Dumbledore. With so many teachers filling the...
James Bond, Harry Potter, Superman, Star Wars, Wonder Woman, Batman, Bruce Lee Memorabilia to be Auctioned in London
Propstore has revealed details of its annual live action auction of film and TV memorabilia, with the items on offer expected to fetch in excess of $12.6 million. Over 1,500 lots will be sold during the auction. Top items to be sold at the auction – with estimated sale prices – include: • Superman’s (Christopher Reeve) complete costume from the Superman franchise (1978-1987): $287,270-574,540. • Darth Vader’s (Dave Prowse) gloves from “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977): $172,362-287,270. • Full size animatronic Johnny 5 robot from “Short Circuit” (1986): $138,546- 207,819. • First edition hardback book of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001): $114,908-172,362. •...
yankodesign.com
6,187-piece LEGO Razor Crest Set from the Mandalorian is here to challenge your creativity
We have seen a host of LEGO Star Wars sets in our time. Despite the details and difficulty of each of them, the recently unveiled, LEGO Razor Crest from The Mandalorian begs to differ for its details and magnitude. The first LEGO Star Wars set of its kind in the...
Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are
James Cameron and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the two consistent factors when it comes to earning the most at the box office.
CNBC
Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
CNBC
Tesla expected to show humanoid robot Optimus demo on Friday night at AI Day 2022
During the last AI Day in August 2021, Musk said Tesla was going to build a humanoid robot, which is referred to as either the Tesla Bot or Optimus today. Tesla didn't have a hardware prototype to show last year and made the 2021 announcement with an actor dressed in a Tesla Bot body suit dancing on stage.
McLaren Headquarters Appears As Backdrop In New Star Wars Andor Series
It's not unusual for science-fiction or fantasy movies to use real-world locations as setpieces for stories. But, we love seeing an example of this phenomenon with an automotive connection. In episode 4 of the Star Wars series Andor, the McLaren Technology Centre stands in for a terminal at the Coruscant Spaceport.
CNBC
How Netflix lost its edge over the competition
Over the past 25 years, Netflix has changed the film and television landscape. The company has amassed nearly 221 million subscribers across 190 countries, billions of hours watched for popular series like "Stranger Things," and along the way has racked up 226 awards. Since going public in 2002, the company...
The Verge
Amazon is about to announce a bunch of new products
Amazon has some new products on the way. The company is holding an invite-only, virtual event today, where it’s expected to introduce products from across its lineup of brands. Chances are, there’s going to be a lot to see. Amazon is unusually good at keeping its upcoming releases under...
IGN
Top 10 Lego Games
LEGO made its jump into video games almost 30 years ago, with LEGO Build It on the SEGA Pico. Since then, games framed around the colorful Danish bricks and their iconic minifigures have practically become a genre of their own - in no small part thanks to Traveler’s Tales’ addictive approach to action-platforming, or the many pop-culture properties that have since been LEGO-fied. It wasn’t easy to narrow it down, but here are our Top 10 LEGO games of all time… so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
Polygon
There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame
Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
CNBC
Tesla's Optimus and the big questions in the quest to make a humanoid robot
Tesla is expected to provide a new look at its humanoid robot Optimus at Tesla AI Day on Friday. Optimus will first be rolled out in the thousands in Tesla's own factories, Elon Musk has said, with an eye ultimately toward consumer applications in the home. Robotics experts remain cautious...
TVOvermind
Jurassic World: Dominion Finally Makes One Billion Worldwide
It took four months, but Jurassic World: Dominion has crossed the billion-dollar mark. The third installment in the rebooted saga saw mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with Jurassic Park originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neil in a world where humans and dinosaurs live side-by-side. But, of course, this is a movie, so naturally, becomes a feeding fest for the dinosaurs, and the heroes of the past and present must find a way to stop them.
ohmymag.co.uk
PS2 game we all loved is now worth £7000
Today, you can buy a video game with two clicks and play it within minutes. The magic of the Internet gives access to tens of thousands of video games, whether you play them on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo. Some will say that this is a fantastic development, while others will bemoan this trend, which is undermining specialist retail outlets.
