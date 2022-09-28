Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
cryptonewsz.com
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Trading Inside a Tight Range, Breakout Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a period of stagnation. Meanwhile, ETH has been trading inside a tight range for the last seven days. On the daily chart, we can see two descending lines since ETH had reached its all-time high, and right now, ETH is retesting the lower line (green), along with the 200-week moving average (in yellow).
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity
Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Recovers But The Bears Might Drag The Altcoin To $51
Litecoin price had been staggering too, just like other major altcoins in the market. Over the last 24 hours, however, LTC moved up on its chart by 2.4%. The bulls have yet to steady themselves on the one-day chart. Over the last week, LTC gained almost 3%. This indicated that the coin has not made any such considerable movement on its chart.
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
NEWSBTC
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day. Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts. The coin could slowly attempt to trade...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20,000, Will The Monthly Candle Turn Green?
Bitcoin has seen some profits over today’s trading session as September’s monthly candle is coming to an end. Market participants were expecting a tight battle between bullish and bearish forces, but the cryptocurrency has been moving sideways with slight upward pressure. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Momentum Above $1,320: Here’s Why Bulls Are Comfortable
Ethereum started a consolidation phase above the $1,300 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350. Ethereum recovered above $1,300 and started a consolidation phase. The price is now trading above $1,310 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io (GLO) Price Outperforms Maker (MKR), Lido DAO (LDO) And Cronos (CRO) Already In Presale
How do prices rally during a bear market? In the same way, as they do during a bull market, they are moved by market forces and driven by supply and demand. If more people buy, the price goes up; if more people sell, the price goes down. Uniglo (GLO) is...
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours. APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume. ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth. APE...
NEWSBTC
Why Most Public Bitcoin Miners Have Performed Terribly In Their Lifetimes
Bitcoin public mining companies have been struggling along with the rest of the crypto market. With the decline in the price of bitcoin, these companies had seen their cash flow decline, driving come to the brink of bankruptcy. However, while it seemed like the losses that public BTC miners have incurred have happened in the bear market run, it goes back even father back.
NEWSBTC
FAMEEX Exchange Launches Bear Market Events to Rebuild Trader’s Confidence
The buzz in the market is the Pound and the Euros fall to a new all-time low against the US dollar. 10 year gilt yields soared by 131 basis points in September. This bloodbath is being attributed to a number of macroeconomic factors, such as higher than expected CPI data and possibly the fastest Fed rate hike in 40 years which led to $432M in liquidations during the recent week. Even Ethereum slumped to $1295 after the merge. Investors’ faith was tested and then shredded as the market fell past key psychological levels before reversing course.
