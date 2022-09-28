Helping underserved students in gifted education and STEM fields, and increasing family engagement is the focus of newly awarded $8 million in grants to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education Center on Disability Studies (CDS) by the U.S. Department of Education. Over the next five years, two faculty members will work with the students and their families to find ways to address their needs.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO