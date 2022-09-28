Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
Protecting Hawaiʻi’s water resources ignites passion in UH student
“Almost all of Hawaiʻi’s drinking water is sourced from groundwater, so it’s extremely important to me to maintain its quality for future generations,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa undergraduate student Brandon Dela Cruz when asked what his plans are for the future. Dela...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences dean named to Palau advisory group
Denise Eby Konan, dean of the College of Social Sciences (CSS) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, has been appointed by the federal government to the Palau Economic Advisory Group. She is the first woman to serve on the advisory group. “I’m excited to contribute to the...
the university of hawai'i system
Otani, Tokunaga named KTA superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcans golfer Andrew Otani and soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga were named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week for September 21–27. The UH Hilo men’s golf team opened its season this past week with Otani notching two top 20 finishes. The fifth-year senior finished the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational in fourth place after shooting four under, then followed up with a tie for 12th place at the Western Washington University Invitational after finishing at even par.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts launches at Windward CC
The new Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts (HCPA) at Windward Community College is recruiting for its inaugural foundation in acting cohort starting in fall 2023. Anyone can audition for this intensive training over one academic year, which will be offered tuition-free to Hawaiʻi high school seniors who will graduate in spring 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
Improved STEM learning, participation focus of Leeward CC faculty publications
Two Leeward Community College faculty co-authored articles published in an issue of New Directions for Community Colleges, an online resource that is designed to assist community colleges in fulfilling their educational mission. As part of the SAGE 2YC (supporting and advancing geoscience education in two-year colleges) program, focusing on quality...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer leaps to No. 7 in the nation, No. 1 in region
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcan women’s soccer team advanced eight spots to No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released on September 27, after defeating Chaminade University (2-0) and Dominican University of California (3-1). The Vulcans previously ranked as high as...
the university of hawai'i system
UH tech research earns boost through new partnership
The University of Hawaiʻi has partnered with MITRE, a not-for-profit operator of six federally funded research and development centers, to identify opportunities for collaborative analysis, engineering and research to advance marine technology, enhance cyber defense, strengthen climate resilience, address natural resource management and test new energy technologies. MITRE will...
the university of hawai'i system
$8M grant to support underserved children, family engagement in education
Helping underserved students in gifted education and STEM fields, and increasing family engagement is the focus of newly awarded $8 million in grants to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education Center on Disability Studies (CDS) by the U.S. Department of Education. Over the next five years, two faculty members will work with the students and their families to find ways to address their needs.
Comments / 0