ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
True Blue LA

Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC

The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City. After giving up a leadoff single in the first...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

The Dodgers' season is one for the ages

The Dodgers won their franchise-record 107th game on Wednesday, putting a bow on one of the greatest regular seasons in MLB history. By the numbers: With seven games left, they have a chance to become just the seventh team to win 110 games in a season. Their +322 run differential...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Babe Herman
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Duke Snider
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Gavin Lux
True Blue LA

Dodgers win 107th game, Julio Urías stays hot

Thursday morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we take stock of the Dodgers setting a franchise record with 107 wins, behind yet another strong performance by Julio Urías. No matter how you slice it, Urías has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers walk eight times, but lose to Padres on a free pass

Dodgers-Padres saw plenty of action on the basepaths, but not a lot of actual hitting for both sides. The go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the Padres, and the tying run for the Dodgers in the ninth both scored on balls that weren’t caught cleanly. So it was fitting that the game ended on a base on balls, as Craig Kimbrel walked in the winning run with the bases loaded, giving San Diego a 4-3 win in 10 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Rockies#National League Leading#The 2022 Dodgers
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Just Set A Franchise-Best Mark With Time To Spare

The top seed in the National League and the NL West title have already been secured. Both of those belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Dodgers continue to reach elite marks. One thing that isn’t secured yet is the best record in all of baseball. If the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy