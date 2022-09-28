Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
True Blue LA
Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC
The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City. After giving up a leadoff single in the first...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look
After Friday's start, Yu Darvish would be on regular rest for Game 162, but Padres hoping postseason berth is already wrapped up
The Dodgers' season is one for the ages
The Dodgers won their franchise-record 107th game on Wednesday, putting a bow on one of the greatest regular seasons in MLB history. By the numbers: With seven games left, they have a chance to become just the seventh team to win 110 games in a season. Their +322 run differential...
RELATED PEOPLE
True Blue LA
Dodgers win 107th game, Julio Urías stays hot
Thursday morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we take stock of the Dodgers setting a franchise record with 107 wins, behind yet another strong performance by Julio Urías. No matter how you slice it, Urías has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
True Blue LA
Dodgers walk eight times, but lose to Padres on a free pass
Dodgers-Padres saw plenty of action on the basepaths, but not a lot of actual hitting for both sides. The go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the Padres, and the tying run for the Dodgers in the ninth both scored on balls that weren’t caught cleanly. So it was fitting that the game ended on a base on balls, as Craig Kimbrel walked in the winning run with the bases loaded, giving San Diego a 4-3 win in 10 innings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Just Set A Franchise-Best Mark With Time To Spare
The top seed in the National League and the NL West title have already been secured. Both of those belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Dodgers continue to reach elite marks. One thing that isn’t secured yet is the best record in all of baseball. If the...
Comments / 0