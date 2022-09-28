ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox. San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run. Cincinnati has...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO -- - Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

MLB Power Rankings Week 25: Who's No. 1 heading into the postseason?

With the 2022 regular season wrapping up in seven days, for the most part, all eyes are on the playoffs. The 18 clubs who are done following their final game are looking towards the offseason; however, six wild-card contenders continue to battle for the final five spots, while the top seven teams in the majors have all secured a postseason berth already.
ABC7 Chicago

Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- - First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A good start...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery out vs. New York Giants due to knee, ankle injuries

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for the team's Week 4 game at the New York Giants. Montgomery suffered injuries to his right knee and ankle during the first quarter of Chicago's 23-20 win over the Houston Texans and did not return. He did not practice this week and was not seen rehabbing during the portions of practice open to the media.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Will Doug Pederson be welcomed by Eagles fan in his return?

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't sure what kind of reception he's going to get on Sunday. Will he get booed? It's not out of the question when he makes his return to Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Especially with the big-game atmosphere surrounding Pederson's surprising Jaguars (2-1)...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

