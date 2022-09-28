ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox. San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- - Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward...
Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win

CHICAGO -- - Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He...
MLB Power Rankings Week 25: Who's No. 1 heading into the postseason?

With the 2022 regular season wrapping up in seven days, for the most part, all eyes are on the playoffs. The 18 clubs who are done following their final game are looking towards the offseason; however, six wild-card contenders continue to battle for the final five spots, while the top seven teams in the majors have all secured a postseason berth already.
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide

LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to stop their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 33-44 in home games and 69-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO -- - Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers...
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run. Cincinnati has...
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has gone 34-44 at home and 70-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL. Cincinnati is 60-96 overall...
