Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
After two decades of bad decisions and bad bounces and bad play, it’s time for Seattle baseball to celebrate again.
ABC7 Chicago
Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox
LINE: Padres -119, White Sox +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Chicago White Sox. San Diego has an 86-71 record overall and a 41-35 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
ABC7 Chicago
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- - Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward...
ABC7 Chicago
Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win
CHICAGO -- - Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Sampson (4-5) gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
ABC7 Chicago
MLB Power Rankings Week 25: Who's No. 1 heading into the postseason?
With the 2022 regular season wrapping up in seven days, for the most part, all eyes are on the playoffs. The 18 clubs who are done following their final game are looking towards the offseason; however, six wild-card contenders continue to battle for the final five spots, while the top seven teams in the majors have all secured a postseason berth already.
MLB・
ABC7 Chicago
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide
LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to stop their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 33-44 in home games and 69-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.
ABC7 Chicago
Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0
CHICAGO -- - Struggling to end an 11-year playoff drought, the slumping Phillies lost their fifth straight game Thursday as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory. Philadelphia remained a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the final National League wild card when the Brewers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs
LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs. Chicago is 71-86 overall and 35-44 in home games. The Cubs are 39-70 in games when they have allowed at least one home run. Cincinnati has...
ABC7 Chicago
Reds aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Cubs
LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +128. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has gone 34-44 at home and 70-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL. Cincinnati is 60-96 overall...
Comments / 0