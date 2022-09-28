Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Kodak Step review
A cheerfully simple camera with price on its side, but little else. Neither digital nor print image quality are very impressive at all, but with the Zink paper it uses being so affordable, there are few instant alternatives that are quite as child-friendly. Two-minute review. Kodak Step Specs. Film format:...
TechRadar
Insta360 Link review
While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
TechRadar
New Anker wireless earbuds offer AirPods Pro features at a cheaper price
Anker’s new flagship pair of earbuds is jam-packed with features that could very well rival Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Called Liberty 4 (opens in new tab), the buds are part of Anker’s Soundcore audio devices brand. They'll house some of the same features as the AirPods Pro 2, including active noise canceling via HearID ANC and spatial audio. Unique to the Liberty 4 is a heart rate monitor nestled in the right earbud, something that was supposed to be present in the Apple earbuds but was, apparently, cut.
TechRadar
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
TechRadar
Meaco MeacoFan 1056P review
The MeacoFan 1056P is a brilliant floor-standing fan that does an excellent job of keeping you cool. Its unique design means it can effectively move air around your room, and it's impressively quiet as well. It's expensive compared to some fans, but the performance it offers is well worth the price.
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
You won't believe the price of Audio-Technica's new headphones, but you'll want them
There are products we consider some of the best over-ear headphones, and then there are limited edition sonic works of art – which is what we have here. Audio-Technica has been in the business of audio for 60 years now, and the Japanese hi-fi specialist is no stranger to cheap wireless over-ear propositions (see also the beautifully edgy ATH-SQ1TW true wireless earbuds) and inexpensive but talented turntables.
TechRadar
GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 11 Black Mini: which action cam is best?
Choosing a GoPro action camera just got harder, but our GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini comparison will help you make the right decision. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini represents a new fork of GoPro’s action camera family. It's an extra-small camera, optimized for mounted use and ideal for those times when you don't need to intermittently check the preview image on the screen.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
TechRadar
How to change your Surfshark password
One of the best VPN services around, Surfshark, is a provider that combines sheer quality together with a very affordable price. Its customers can enjoy a ton of features like split tunneling, kill switch, strong encryption protocols and circumventing technology to bypass online censorship like its Camouflage Mode and NoBorders option.
TechRadar
Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch
At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
TechRadar
Don't expect to get an Amazon Kindle Scribe deal on Prime Day (or Black Friday)
The new Amazon Kindle Scribe is a massive shake-up for the retail giant's line of ereaders, bringing the biggest screen and most storage we've ever seen for a Kindle, plus, for the first time, a stylus for note-taking. Interested fans, though, may be put off by the ereader's hefty $339...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might not be much of an upgrade
Typically, new phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra line are among the most exciting handsets of the year, but that might not be the case with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as a leak suggests you could be hard pressed to tell the difference between this and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak suggests Google is totally out of touch
We're starting to hear more and more Google Pixel 7 leaks, with the launch of the phone just a week away, but tech fans might be getting a lot of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to what we heard about the Pixel 6 a year ago.
TechRadar
Amazon's new cheap QLED 4K TVs offer ridiculous specs for the price
Amazon has upped its Fire TV game considerably with today’s announcement of the Omni QLED series 4K TVs. The new sets, which will be available in 65- and 75-inch screen sizes only, bring features typically found in higher-priced TVs such as Quantum Dot color and full-array local dimming, and also come with a new Fire TV Ambient Experience that allows for artwork and photos to be displayed when the set is not in use.
TechRadar
Even the awesome Sony A95K 4K TV can't escape QD-OLED's 'big' problem
Having been blown away a few weeks back by the first Quantum Dot OLED TV to come through our doors, the Samsung S95B, we’ve now completed our review of its only direct competition, the Sony A95K. And we’ve come away from Sony’s model feeling even more impressed.
