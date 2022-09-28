ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

This 6-in-1 Steam Mop Saved My White Rug, and I Even Use It On My Clothes (Yes, Really!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my living room rug, but I’ll be the first to admit that it can get a bit dingy from all the foot (and paw) traffic from people and pets. I knew from the start that a white rug would be a big challenge to keep clean, but I went for it anyway because I liked it that much. Unfortunately, my once-white rug has been looking grayer and grayer lately. While I was able to lift some of the dirt out with a wet-dry vac and even a handheld shampooer, both of these tools require cleaning solutions that I’m not always so great about restocking at home. I figured that I’d have to carve out some time to deep clean the rug … but then I had an opportunity to try out the BLACK + DECKER Multipurpose Steam Mop, which comes with a whopping six attachments. I’d heard great reviews about steam mops but had never tried one for myself, and this seemed like the best test I could possibly do.
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes

Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
Family Handyman

Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly

Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
InsideHook

Everything at Brooklinen Is Up to 25% Off

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to give your home a quick update, look no further than Brooklinen’s limited-time sale, where everything from the Brooklyn-based bedding brand is up to 25% off. In a rare move, Brooklinen is taking 25% off its entire collection of linen sheets,...
Hacker of life

[Video]MEGA SCHOOL HACKS || Awesome DIY Supplies

Are you ready for school? We have prepared super fresh ideas for amazing supplies. Let us help you get ready for the new school year. We have gathered perfect stationary crafts and useful school hacks that you will definitely enjoy. We will show you a clever idea on how to sneak food into the class. Take a glue stick, make sure it’s absolutely clean inside, and fill it with your favorite candies. Voila! Nobody will find it. If your school locker is a constant mess, then we will show you how to organize your things with magnets...
