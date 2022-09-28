Read full article on original website
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
Green Bay Apartment Complex Damaged By Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay Apartment building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning on the city’s west side. Fire officials say they were called out just before 7 am to the 1100 block of Minahan street and found an apartment building with smoke coming from both levels.
Nelson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Diemel Brothers
CASS COUNTY, MO (WTAQ-WSAU) – A Missouri Judge has sentenced Garland ‘Joey’ Nelson to life without the possibility of parole for killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019. The sentence came Friday, one day after Nelson pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for the dismissal of several other counts.
