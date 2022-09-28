Read full article on original website
Former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt says he won't run for a fifth term
"While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time," Jim Schmitt said in a statement.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh businessman explains how his background will help him in the political world
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to a candidate running for State Assembly District 54, Donnie Herman. Herman, a businessman from Oshkosh, started a business rescuing sunken cars from Lake Winnebago. On this week’s show, Herman discusses his past business experiences and how they...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
Kimberly high school teacher on leave after 'inappropriate conduct' allegations
"The Kimberly Area School District was made aware of allegations that a high school teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct with students of another school district," the school district said.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
WBAY Green Bay
Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
horseandrider.com
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin
On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business. “Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the […]
whby.com
Oshkosh carjacking suspect in custody
OSHKOSH, Wis–A suspect in an Oshkosh carjacking is now in custody. Albert Smith was wanted in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in the 800-block of North Main Street last Thursday morning. Smith reportedly pulled a gun on the victim, hit her in the head with the...
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
Fox11online.com
Wrongful death lawsuit against Fox Valley Metro police dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Fox Valley Metro Police Department officer has been dismissed. The actions of Officer Sam Pynenberg for the Sept. 3, 2019 death of Eduard Lopez were deemed justified, and no criminal charges were filed against Pynenberg. Lopez was shot near the intersection of Highways 55 and OO in Kaukauna following a chase through several communities in the early morning hours.
