Appleton, WI

CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
horseandrider.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Party stores saying goodbye to Fond du Lac community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The party is coming to an end at one longtime Fond du Lac business. “Everybody comes in and they’re so excited to talk with you about their weddings their baby showers all of these events that they have coming up in their lives,” said Casey Mueller who is the […]
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh carjacking suspect in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis–A suspect in an Oshkosh carjacking is now in custody. Albert Smith was wanted in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in the 800-block of North Main Street last Thursday morning. Smith reportedly pulled a gun on the victim, hit her in the head with the...
OSHKOSH, WI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wrongful death lawsuit against Fox Valley Metro police dismissed

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Fox Valley Metro Police Department officer has been dismissed. The actions of Officer Sam Pynenberg for the Sept. 3, 2019 death of Eduard Lopez were deemed justified, and no criminal charges were filed against Pynenberg. Lopez was shot near the intersection of Highways 55 and OO in Kaukauna following a chase through several communities in the early morning hours.
KAUKAUNA, WI

