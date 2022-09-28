Read full article on original website
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
After two decades of bad decisions and bad bounces and bad play, it’s time for Seattle baseball to celebrate again.
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. --Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
MLB Power Rankings Week 25: Who's No. 1 heading into the postseason?
With the 2022 regular season wrapping up in seven days, for the most part, all eyes are on the playoffs. The 18 clubs who are done following their final game are looking towards the offseason; however, six wild-card contenders continue to battle for the final five spots, while the top seven teams in the majors have all secured a postseason berth already.
Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak
LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak
LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
Freddie Freeman delivers Los Angeles Dodgers franchise-record 107th win
SAN DIEGO -- Freddie Freemansingled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and theLos Angeles Dodgersbeat the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night in the second straight extra-inning game between the rivals, with L.A. setting the franchise season record with its 107th victory. "That's a lot...
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has a 69-86 record overall and a 36-41 record in home games. The Angels have a 23-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
