Muskogee Family Still Looking For Answers 10 Months After Son's Death
A Muskogee family said it's been 10 months since their son was stabbed to death in a house full of people, but they still have no idea exactly what happened. So far, no one has been held accountable for his death, and his parents said this is a living nightmare.
parentherald.com
Daughter of Tulsa DA Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing Her Dad
Authorities announced the arrest of the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her dad, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital under police guard on Wednesday, a day after...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
okcfox.com
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa DA Kunzweiler speaks out a day after being stabbed by daughter on mental illness
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney [DA], Steve Kunzweiler held a press conference just a day after police say his daughter Jennifer stabbed him and herself in their home on Sept. 27. Tulsa Police say Jennifer Kunzweiler is still in the hospital but in police custody. The Wagoner...
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Cane Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a woman with his cane near Admiral and South Memorial. According to police, 67-year-old Henry Duncan hit the woman because she wouldn't get out of his way. Police say he tried to take off on a bike, but police tackled...
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TCSO's ‘no-nonsense’ security at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is upping security techniques for this year’s Tulsa State Fair. More than one million people are expected to attend over the next 11 days. Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies are ready to keep everyone safe. He adds the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police give new details about man who died after cut to neck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/30/22 11:45 A.M.): Tulsa police said a man they initially thought had been shot, actually died early Friday morning after suffering a cut to his neck. Police said around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the Shades Bar & Grill near East Pine Street and...
okcfox.com
2 arrested for allegedly trafficking meth after driver falls asleep at the wheel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a man asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road near Haskell early Thursday morning. Deputies said the man, Kyle Logan, was accompanied in the vehicle by Aimee Fomby. Deputies said they were told there were drugs in the vehicle.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
centerforhealthjournalism.org
A death row sentence casts long dark shadows on the family left behind
In 2004, Wade Lay and his 19-year-old son, Chris, attempted to rob a bank in Tulsa. His plan was to raise up a militia to fight America’s tyrannical government (think Waco here). Within the first minute, Chris killed the security officer. At his trial, Wade was allowed to represent himself, despite clear signs of mental illness. The judge responded to his “defense” (a jumble of arcane 18th century history, musings on the Federalist papers, and messianic delusions) by saying, “(T)hose are all words in the English language, but they don’t make any sense at all.” Wade was sentenced to death.
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OSBI investigating after human remains were found in Nowata County
NOWATA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating in rural Nowata County after human remains were found. The skeletal remains were found earlier Friday, according to a statement from OSBI. They are investigating in a rural pasture around 10 miles east of highway 169.
