Tulsa County, OK

parentherald.com

Daughter of Tulsa DA Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing Her Dad

Authorities announced the arrest of the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her dad, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital under police guard on Wednesday, a day after...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TCSO's ‘no-nonsense’ security at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is upping security techniques for this year’s Tulsa State Fair. More than one million people are expected to attend over the next 11 days. Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies are ready to keep everyone safe. He adds the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TULSA, OK
centerforhealthjournalism.org

A death row sentence casts long dark shadows on the family left behind

In 2004, Wade Lay and his 19-year-old son, Chris, attempted to rob a bank in Tulsa. His plan was to raise up a militia to fight America’s tyrannical government (think Waco here). Within the first minute, Chris killed the security officer. At his trial, Wade was allowed to represent himself, despite clear signs of mental illness. The judge responded to his “defense” (a jumble of arcane 18th century history, musings on the Federalist papers, and messianic delusions) by saying, “(T)hose are all words in the English language, but they don’t make any sense at all.” Wade was sentenced to death.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSBI investigating after human remains were found in Nowata County

NOWATA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating in rural Nowata County after human remains were found. The skeletal remains were found earlier Friday, according to a statement from OSBI. They are investigating in a rural pasture around 10 miles east of highway 169.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
