Read full article on original website
Related
UM freshman enrollment increases for second year
The University of Montana welcomed more than 1,351 first-year students to campus this fall, marking the largest incoming class at the state’s flagship university in six years. In addition to this 6% increase over 2021, there are an additional 74 first-year students that came to UM with some college credit. The number of first-year students on campus this fall is 1,425. This is the second consecutive year of sizable growth among the incoming class at UM, putting the University on a strong growth path in the years ahead. With 8,094 in total, there are more students enrolled at the UM main campus...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
163
Followers
193
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0