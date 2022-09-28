ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Bigfork Eagle

UM freshman enrollment increases for second year

The University of Montana welcomed more than 1,351 first-year students to campus this fall, marking the largest incoming class at the state’s flagship university in six years. In addition to this 6% increase over 2021, there are an additional 74 first-year students that came to UM with some college credit. The number of first-year students on campus this fall is 1,425. This is the second consecutive year of sizable growth among the incoming class at UM, putting the University on a strong growth path in the years ahead. With 8,094 in total, there are more students enrolled at the UM main campus...
MISSOULA, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
163
Followers
193
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy