Fairhaven fire safety, staffing levels debated amid contract negotiations

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
FAIRHAVEN — Fire safety in town continues to be debated amid negotiations on a new firefighter contract.

Town Administrator Angie Lopes Ellison said during the Sept. 19 selectmen's meeting, "We are safe. We are in negotiations with the firefighters. And because we're in negotiations with the firefighters a lot of the things that typically would not be in the public realm end up being in the public realm."

She said, "Whether it's strategy or an intentional approach, I don't know. But I can't talk about the specifics of it all because we are in negotiations. But I want the community to know that at no point at any time are you unsafe. We are staffed. There's mutual aid."

Ellison added, "Call 911 and you need an ambulance, an ambulance is going to go. If there's brush fires, fires are going to be put out. If our staff is not available because they're handling a different situation, we have mutual aid that all the communities participate in.

Is Fairhaven Fire Department understaffed?:Chief, union president say calls on the rise

"You will be serviced so please don't get to a point where you think that because all of the stuff you are hearing that you are without service. We are safe and we do have the service so, please, I want everyone to know that that's the case."

Kevin Gonsalves Jr., president of Local 1555 of the Fairhaven Firefighters Association, took issue with that assessment in a statement.

While he agreed that ambulances will be dispatched, and fires extinguished when 911 calls are made, he said staffing issues continue to cause response delays and undermine safety.

"She is right that the union is in negotiations, however, we have been addressing the unsafe staffing levels prior to her taking the job as our town manager. Her statement pertaining to these things normally not getting out to the public, is incorrect. Her statement that staffing levels are not causing a safety issue is also incorrect. Any time one firefighter responds in a piece of apparatus alone is a huge safety risk to not only the taxpayers, but the lives of our firefighters as well," Gonsalves stated.

He said, "This stance and mindset is concerning as it shows she does not truly grasp the situation at hand, nor is she concerned at the safety issue at hand. We will continue to rely heavily on the mutual aid of other towns until our town decides to take the necessary action to correct our unsafe staffing levels. This means that our Fairhaven community will wait upwards of 15 minutes for an out-of-town ambulance or engine to respond. Anytime the community has a delayed response, people will suffer. So yes, as far as we are concerned that is a safety issue for our community."

Gonsalves added, "The union is not trying to scare the community or strike fear in anyone. We are simply trying to educate everyone to the unfortunate reality of the situation that has been overlooked for far too long. This is where we are at. All too often we respond out of the station with just one person on an apparatus. Our emergency call volume is on the rise, and the town of Fairhaven is expanding. The Fire Department needs to grow with the town also. All we are asking for is for the truth and facts to be spoken on this issue.

