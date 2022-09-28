Read full article on original website
Kalispell, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Helena High School football team will have a game with Glacier High School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
beckersspine.com
Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic
Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Bigfork author releases second children's book
Bigfork author John Pogachar has released his second children's book titled "Mom and Dad, 10 Things I Want You To Know About Nature!" Pogachar said he realized how easy small ideas can turn big after the success of his first project, “Love on Every Billboard.” When his grandson was born, he decided to channel that same positivity and love into his first children’s book, “Mom and Dad, 10 Things I Want You To Know by the Time I’m One Week Old!” which was released earlier this year. Pogachar describes his new book a child's innate desire to explore nature. "Mountains, streams, the animals, trees, sun, moon and stars all there for us all to explore, to play in, to sit in. Seeing Nature through a child’s eyes, the wonder that we all can have again. Nature is a gift to all of us and can we play in it and preserve it too," Pogachar said. Both books can be found online at Amazon, or at Mountain Vibes Gallery or Harvest Foods in Bigfork.
Conrad Mansion Museum hosts Fairy Walks in the Garden
The Conrad Mansion Museum is partnering with the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band for its Sept. 22 Fairy Walk in the Garden. During the museum’s Fairy Walks, people of all ages are invited to find fairy houses nestled among the flowers and trees of the mansion’s gardens and experience the magic of the Conrad Mansion. This Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band — the community band that plays for Conrad Mansion Museum’s Fourth of July ice cream socials — will play family-friendly songs that children will recognize during the garden walk. Everyone is welcome...
State Auditor's Office fines out of state repair companies after July hailstorm
Montana’s insurance commissioner has fined four out-of-state vehicle repair companies for alleged illegal activity after they attempted to service cars in the Bigfork area following July’s massive hailstorm. Commissioner Troy Downing said his office targeted the companies for illegally waiving or offering to waive insurance deductibles. He said Montana law prohibits this practice because, in many cases, the dent repair company overcharges insurance companies to recoup the loss of paying the deductible. That leads to higher premiums all around, he said. “One of the things that we have in law is that a repair place cannot charge a different amount for...
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Shipwrecks and Underwater Treasures Around Bigfork
When you think of “shipwrecks” it’s possible your mind wanders toward vast oceans and the days of pirates, Spanish galleons, and lost treasures. While the excitement of discovering a sunken ship laden with gold might be hard to beat, it’s important to remember that marine history also lies within the worlds many lakes and rivers many of which are right here in our own backyard around Bigfork. One great example of underwater treasures are the large sunken logs that came from the 1914 Swan Lake timber sale. It’s estimated that 20 to 25% of the harvested logs sank in the...
MDT lowers speed limit on Highway 82
Starting on Monday, Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers will see a lower speed limit. The Montana Department of Transportation said in a release the MDT Commission approved the requested speed limit reduction on MT 82 in June of this year. Installation of the updated signage reflecting the new speed limit of 60 mph is anticipated to begin on the week September 19, weather permitting. Flathead County submitted a request for a speed limit study on MT 82 between US Highway 93 and Montana Highway 35 for the purpose of reducing the statutory 70 mph speed limit. Concern regarding the potential conflict points associated with the increasing number of driveways and other intersections along the road was noted in the study request. The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at (406) 396-1978 with any questions or comments.
Hail storm leaves ‘sores and cankers’ on pine trees around Bigfork
A hailstorm that caused widespread damage across the Flathead in July is to blame for an infection in some pine trees, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Red foliage growing from ponderosa pines, as well as red “sores or cankers” on pinecones, consistent with the fungus diplodia, have been reported near Bigfork, Woods Bay and Echo Lake. Foresters and forest pathologists from the state agency and the U.S. Forest Service determined that the hailstorm that blew in around 5 p.m. on July 9 is the cause of the damage and resulting red foliage, according to a release...
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre’s “Annie Jr.” starts this weekend
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre opens their 2022-2023 season with “Annie Jr.” this weekend. Over 60 local children are participating in the show about the ragtag orphan Annie, who goes on a journey to find her forever family. Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts on September 23, 24 and 30, and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee on October 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office one hour prior to performances. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Regular ticket prices are $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, $11 for Students and $10 for children under 10. To get tickets or for more information, call 837-4886 or email bpct@bigforksummerplayhouse.com
Margaret Fire grows to over 1,000 acres
The Margaret Fire burning in the Hungry Horse Reservoir is 1,077 acres in size. An update from Inciweb on September 10 said fire activity on that day consisted of mostly backing and smoldering fire due to lower temperatures and higher relative humidity values. It was reported to be burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake and is on the upper third of the slope in the steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road 895E, which is closed to all traffic. Forest Service trail 410 is also closed to all traffic. Forest Service roads 895 and 895F...
ImagineIF launches fall programming
September kicks off fall programming for ImagineIF libraries, and there’s something in store for all ages. According to a release from ImagineIF, storytime for kids ages 0-5 returns on September 6. Attendees can sing, dance, read and explore in fun and interactive classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers— with hands-on activities to follow storytime. At the Kalispell branch, preschool storytime will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and babies and toddlers storytime will run on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. In Bigfork, storytime will be held at the Ark Building— the future home of the new Bigfork branch— and will take...
Margaret Fire sees growth in the Swan
The lightning caused Margaret Fire is burning just north of Wheeler Creek in the Hungry Horse Reservoir, 13.5 miles east of Bigfork. The fire is reported to be around 472 acres as of September 6. It is burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake. Fire activity was observed moving east/northeast along the ridgetop and backing down the slope on the south side. The fire has burned down to Forest Service Road 895E in multiple locations. The smoke column may be visible at times from the Flathead Valley and from the Hungry Horse Reservoir. There is a crew of eight personnel working...
