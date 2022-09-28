Read full article on original website
Bigfork author releases second children's book
Bigfork author John Pogachar has released his second children's book titled "Mom and Dad, 10 Things I Want You To Know About Nature!" Pogachar said he realized how easy small ideas can turn big after the success of his first project, “Love on Every Billboard.” When his grandson was born, he decided to channel that same positivity and love into his first children’s book, “Mom and Dad, 10 Things I Want You To Know by the Time I’m One Week Old!” which was released earlier this year. Pogachar describes his new book a child's innate desire to explore nature. "Mountains, streams, the animals, trees, sun, moon and stars all there for us all to explore, to play in, to sit in. Seeing Nature through a child’s eyes, the wonder that we all can have again. Nature is a gift to all of us and can we play in it and preserve it too," Pogachar said. Both books can be found online at Amazon, or at Mountain Vibes Gallery or Harvest Foods in Bigfork.
State Auditor's Office fines out of state repair companies after July hailstorm
Montana’s insurance commissioner has fined four out-of-state vehicle repair companies for alleged illegal activity after they attempted to service cars in the Bigfork area following July’s massive hailstorm. Commissioner Troy Downing said his office targeted the companies for illegally waiving or offering to waive insurance deductibles. He said Montana law prohibits this practice because, in many cases, the dent repair company overcharges insurance companies to recoup the loss of paying the deductible. That leads to higher premiums all around, he said. “One of the things that we have in law is that a repair place cannot charge a different amount for...
Conrad Mansion Museum hosts Fairy Walks in the Garden
The Conrad Mansion Museum is partnering with the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band for its Sept. 22 Fairy Walk in the Garden. During the museum’s Fairy Walks, people of all ages are invited to find fairy houses nestled among the flowers and trees of the mansion’s gardens and experience the magic of the Conrad Mansion. This Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band — the community band that plays for Conrad Mansion Museum’s Fourth of July ice cream socials — will play family-friendly songs that children will recognize during the garden walk. Everyone is welcome...
New yarn shop in Bigfork wants to become a hub for those eager to learn fiber arts
A new yarn shop in Bigfork is looking to bring together a community of knitters, weavers and sewers to teach new generations about the ancient art of making clothes. Fiber owner Cindy Ruprecht said a hobby she decided to take up during her pregnancy has now turned into a lifelong love of fiber arts. She wanted to learn how to knit to make her daughter baby clothes, but after her birth she kept exploring and learning. She said she got to a point in her life where she was seeking something more creative and fulfilling, so she opened her first yarn...
ImagineIF seeking community input ahead of new strategic plan
ImagineIF Libraries are sending out a survey to get community input before updating their strategic plan. A strategic plan is used by organizations to create a sort of blueprint for their future. ImagineIF Libraries typically update their plan around every three years. Led by Montana State Library Consultant Tracy Cook, the strategic plan is being developed in cooperation between the library staff and the ImagineIF board. “A Strategic Plan is an important component of moving forward and continuing the library’s work to provide excellent library services to the people of Flathead County” ImagineIF Libraries Director Ashley Cummins said. “The library belongs to the people of this community, so we are looking forward to hearing their voices.” The Community Survey will be available through Tuesday Sept. 27 and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/imagineifsurvey. The results of the community survey will be an important part of the Library Board’s Strategic Planning retreat, scheduled for Monday October 4. Questions or comments should be directed to asklib@imagineiflibraries.org.
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre’s “Annie Jr.” starts this weekend
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre opens their 2022-2023 season with “Annie Jr.” this weekend. Over 60 local children are participating in the show about the ragtag orphan Annie, who goes on a journey to find her forever family. Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts on September 23, 24 and 30, and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee on October 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office one hour prior to performances. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Regular ticket prices are $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, $11 for Students and $10 for children under 10. To get tickets or for more information, call 837-4886 or email bpct@bigforksummerplayhouse.com
Commissioner’s office announces reduction in property taxes around Bigfork
Flathead County Commissioners announced a reduction in some people’s property taxes around Bigfork. People living within RSID 153, or on Monegan Road are expected to see their taxes decrease by $48.12 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. For RSID 156, the Bigfork Stormwater Project, they are expected to see their property taxes go down by $4.68 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. According to a release from the commissioner’s office, a parcel within each of these existing RSID districts was split over the past year, creating additional units within the existing district. This change requires the county to add these new units into their respective districts and then recalculate the unbilled principal amounts based on this change— essentially spreading the unbilled principal amount owed out over more units. If there are any further questions please reach out to Steven White, Flathead County Public Information Officer at SEWhite@flathead.mt.gov
The Shipwrecks and Underwater Treasures Around Bigfork
When you think of “shipwrecks” it’s possible your mind wanders toward vast oceans and the days of pirates, Spanish galleons, and lost treasures. While the excitement of discovering a sunken ship laden with gold might be hard to beat, it’s important to remember that marine history also lies within the worlds many lakes and rivers many of which are right here in our own backyard around Bigfork. One great example of underwater treasures are the large sunken logs that came from the 1914 Swan Lake timber sale. It’s estimated that 20 to 25% of the harvested logs sank in the...
Margaret Fire grows to over 1,000 acres
The Margaret Fire burning in the Hungry Horse Reservoir is 1,077 acres in size. An update from Inciweb on September 10 said fire activity on that day consisted of mostly backing and smoldering fire due to lower temperatures and higher relative humidity values. It was reported to be burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake and is on the upper third of the slope in the steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road 895E, which is closed to all traffic. Forest Service trail 410 is also closed to all traffic. Forest Service roads 895 and 895F...
CFBB’s 20th annual fundraising auction on Wednesday
The Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork will meet on Wednesday night for their first in person auction since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Executive Director Paul Mutascio said the event is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in around $40,000- $50,000 for the organization. The CFBB works to support all kinds of different community efforts— from their years-long stormwater drainage system project in downtown Bigfork to their continual maintenance of Sliter Memorial Park. They’ve pledged to donate $10,000 annually for five years to the Bigfork Library Project and were heavily involved with the creation...
ImagineIF launches fall programming
September kicks off fall programming for ImagineIF libraries, and there’s something in store for all ages. According to a release from ImagineIF, storytime for kids ages 0-5 returns on September 6. Attendees can sing, dance, read and explore in fun and interactive classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers— with hands-on activities to follow storytime. At the Kalispell branch, preschool storytime will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and babies and toddlers storytime will run on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. In Bigfork, storytime will be held at the Ark Building— the future home of the new Bigfork branch— and will take...
After more than a decade on the job, decoy cop car heads for retirement
A decoy cop car that has moved around the Lakeside and Somers area since 2008 has run out of luck. That’s according to Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ali Coleman, who said the beloved 1995 Ford Crown Victoria named “Lucky” has accumulated too many needed repairs forcing its retirement. Lucky was introduced after community members organized an effort to help curb speeding through the area. According to a 2008 article from West Shore News, Debra Newell came up with the idea after seeing a photo of Lake County Sheriff reserve patrolman Martin Tetachuk standing next to his police...
Hail storm leaves ‘sores and cankers’ on pine trees around Bigfork
A hailstorm that caused widespread damage across the Flathead in July is to blame for an infection in some pine trees, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Red foliage growing from ponderosa pines, as well as red “sores or cankers” on pinecones, consistent with the fungus diplodia, have been reported near Bigfork, Woods Bay and Echo Lake. Foresters and forest pathologists from the state agency and the U.S. Forest Service determined that the hailstorm that blew in around 5 p.m. on July 9 is the cause of the damage and resulting red foliage, according to a release...
14th annual Rumble in the Bay this weekend
Rev up your engines and head to Bigfork for the 14th annual Rumble in the Bay, one of the most renowned car shows in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s featured car is the Volkswagen Beetle. Registration is $25 in advance through Friday, September 2nd at 6 p.m. Late or day of registration is $40. There is also a Rumble Around the Lake Poker Run, open to all types of vehicles, on Saturday, September 3rd. Start at the Buffalo Saloon at 10:30 and then make it back by 4 p.m. for the Ante-Up Party. Proceeds from this event go towards annual scholarships and awards given to Bigfork students and residents by the Bigfork VFW. For more information, check out bigforkrumble.com.
