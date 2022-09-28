Read full article on original website
Woman arrested following alleged shooting in Olney
An Olney woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during a disturbance in the community north of Whitefish on Friday, authorities said. Kay Johnson, 64, faces a pending felony charge of assault with a weapon following the incident. She is being held in county jail awaiting a court appearance. Authorities arrested Johnson after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Montana Highway Patrol, responded to Olney for a report of a shooting on Sept. 23 around 2:30 p.m. In a press release issued later the same day, authorities said that accounts of the incident indicated that a woman shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance. The victim survived the gunshot wound, fled to a neighbor’s home and later received medical care, officials said. Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect. After receiving a medical evaluation, she was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning by detectives and eventually brought to the detention center, officials said. The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Cheryl A Hyland
Cheryl Ann Hyland, 78, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at The Springs in Whitefish accompanied by two of her close friends. Cheryl was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Rose Schmidt Hyland and James A Hyland. She grew up in Bismarck attending both primary and secondary schools, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1961. Music was a large part of her life as she played the clarinet in both the high school orchestra and band as well as majorette for the high school marching band, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the...
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser
Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
Kalispell couple accused of raiding rural mailboxes sentenced
A Kalispell couple earned prison sentences Sept. 7 for a scheme that saw them steal hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in the region while looking for credit cards. Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, received 31 months behind bars after pleading guilty in federal court in May to theft of mail, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He will go on three years of supervised release following his prison stint. 38-year-old Jennifer Don Smith, Kullberg’s wife, received 32 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release after similarly pleading guilty in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The two...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
U.S. House candidates for western district debate in Whitefish
Two of the three Montana western district congressional candidates participated in a debate Friday evening at Whitefish City Hall. Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb met for the eighth time to discuss the issues and meet the public, while Republican Ryan Zinke chose to not take part in the event held in his hometown. Approximately 30 citizens attended the event which was organized by Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton. Zinke has skipped seven debates in a row and, reportedly, refused to respond to multiple requests to attend another debate that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 in Philipsburg. John Lamb...
Julie Thompson Norby
Julie Norby, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6 at home with her children by her side. Julie was born in 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Walt and Mae Thompson, joining siblings Don and Karen. Julie was raised in Whitefish and spent her entire life there. Julie and Gary Norby married, and together they had two children Matt and Jill. Julie lived in the family home for 49 years where she raised her children after Gary passed away. Julie had an open door for all her children’s friends. A hot meal and a place to hang out made for many large...
Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation
Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Mayor issues proclamation declaring individual freedom
At the Sept. 6 meeting of the Whitefish City Council, Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation of the City of Whitefish recognizing and supporting the right to personal autonomy and the right to local control. Part of the proclamation states that Whitefish reaffirms its commitment to honoring the right to personal autonomy for every citizen and to addressing issues that affect its citizens’ safety, health and welfare. Muhlfeld read the proclamation at the behest of five of the six council members, the exception being Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano. Caltabiano made a statement at the end of the meeting saying, in part, that the...
Police Calls - A handful of bicycles reported stolen
The police calls section is presented for entertainment purposes only and does not reflect the nature or the volume of all the calls received by local law enforcement. August 11 7:45 a.m. A neighbor on Park Avenue who allegedly feuds with everyone was filling the air with diesel fumes. 8:06 a.m. The business on Spokane Avenue has camera footage of the older male who broke in and took “a lot of different items.” 8:39 a.m. A seemingly friendly female Saint Bernard was found on Kalispell Avenue and turned in to the Whitefish Police Department. 10:09 a.m. The caller said he left his blue hybrid-type...
Whitefish AIS Inspection Station stops mussel-infested boat; upgrades planned for station
On Aug. 31, a mussel-infested boat attempting to launch in Whitefish Lake was stopped by the Whitefish Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Inspection Program. The fact that the boat had been in Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota just one week prior to arriving in Whitefish triggered an automatic decontamination. According to Whitefish Community Services Coordinator Carla Belski, there was no one available in Whitefish to perform the decontamination so she directed the boat owner to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. FWP AIS Inspector Garland Hamilton went in on his day off to decontaminate the boat and found zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive...
Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations
The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
City Council preview for Oct. 3
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration to adopt the 2022 Whitefish Transportation Plan. -Consideration of a resolution amending the Legacy Homes Program Administrative Procedures. -Other matters that may arise between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
