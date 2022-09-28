Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
moversmakers.org
St. Vincent expanding pharmacy east
The Cincinnati section of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is embarking on a $5 million expansion of its free prescription program. The organization has already raised $3.2 million toward the campaign, with the public phase of the fundraising beginning Sept. 28. “This campaign will save lives,” said Dr....
moversmakers.org
2nd product lifts vision loss agency
One of Cincinnati’s agencies serving the blind is launching a second partnership tapping into the nation’s bourbon and craft beer boom. The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has partnered with Northside Distilling Co. to create Braille Bourbon Whiskey – a hand-selected 108-proof single barrel bourbon with braille on the label.
moversmakers.org
Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU
Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism. The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity...
moversmakers.org
Impact 100 awards $404K
Four local nonprofits were awarded last week $101,000 each from Impact 100, the women’s collective-giving organization that has now granted $6.4 million to more than 50 local organizations since its creation in 2001. City Gospel Mission, Found Village, Life Learning Center and Price Hill Will were selected to receive...
Jeff Ruby's Downtown Steakhouse is Relocating to The Foundry Next Week
The steakhouse will serve the final meal at its flagship location on Oct. 2.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CNBC
How a 22-year-old making $32,000 in Cincinnati, Ohio spends her money
Aspeyn Langhals, 22, lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and earns about $32,000 a year as a veterinary physical rehabilitation assistant. Langhals helps dogs and cats rebuild strength and minimize stress on their joints due to age or surgeries. She's balancing her job while training to become a certified canine rehabilitation nurse. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
linknky.com
State awards incentives for new jobs in Covington, Union
Two companies expanding in Covington and Union won preliminary approval for state incentives on Thursday. BM2 Freight Services will invest $2.3 million and create 56 jobs in Covington while Automotive Service Products Inc. will expand its presence in Kentucky with an $8 million investment to relocate to Union, creating an additional 25 jobs, an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to TripAdvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
linknky.com
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
wyso.org
New bus wrap design in Oxford "reminds people that the Miami Tribe is from this land and still here"
A bus on Miami University's campus has a new, special design that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the school and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. The Miami language was almost lost in the 1980s when the last native speakers died. The tribe used 300 years of documentation on its language to reteach it to their citizens, and now hundreds of tribal citizens use their language daily.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WKRC
Get a peek inside $20 million luxury condo building in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A luxury condominium development in the heart of Fort Thomas' business district that aims to offer residents a full, new lifestyle is on the cusp of opening. Greiwe Development Group is putting the finishing touches on Residences at One Highland, a $20 million project located...
PLANetizen
Bus Rapid Transit Planning Underway in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has launched a planning process for bus rapid transit (BRT) additions to its public transit system as part of the Reinventing Metro plan approved by Hamilton County voters in 2020. According to the Reinventing Metro website, the BRT planning is underway as a collaboration between Cincinnati’s Metro and the...
Fox 19
New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
