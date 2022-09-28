Read full article on original website
moversmakers.org
City to take up nonprofit funding shift
A Cincinnati Council member is proposing significant changes to the way the city funds human services and other outside nonprofits. Although this funding is less than 4% of the city’s $474 million General Fund, it dominates public and council discussion during budget season. The city budget has two mechanisms...
moversmakers.org
Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU
Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism. The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity...
moversmakers.org
Matthew 25 starts another expansion
Matthew 25: Ministries, the giant international disaster-relief organization, has broken ground on the latest expansion of its massive campus in Blue Ash. A new chapel and multi-purpose building are being added to the current 300,000-square-foot complex as the second phase of a building campaign launched in 2018. The second phase...
moversmakers.org
St. Vincent expanding pharmacy east
The Cincinnati section of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is embarking on a $5 million expansion of its free prescription program. The organization has already raised $3.2 million toward the campaign, with the public phase of the fundraising beginning Sept. 28. “This campaign will save lives,” said Dr....
linknky.com
Why this Bellevue Independent student chose Ignite
Students in Bellevue Independent Schools now have the option to attend the Ignite Institute in Erlanger. The Ignite Institute is a STEAM fields high school that opened its doors in 2019, offering classes focusing on project-based learning. Students can attain real-world experiences to help them prepare for college and careers in biomedical sciences, computer science, design, education, engineering, pre-nursing, and logistics.
linknky.com
State awards incentives for new jobs in Covington, Union
Two companies expanding in Covington and Union won preliminary approval for state incentives on Thursday. BM2 Freight Services will invest $2.3 million and create 56 jobs in Covington while Automotive Service Products Inc. will expand its presence in Kentucky with an $8 million investment to relocate to Union, creating an additional 25 jobs, an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
moversmakers.org
Four schools try local-sourced foods
Four local school districts next week will pilot a program designed to serve locally sourced meals in schools. Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover is the name of the pilot, to be held the week of Oct. 3 in conjunction with Farm to School Month, in Campbell County Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and West Clermont Local School District. The programs during the month are designed to raise awareness about connections happening among children, local food and farms.
wyso.org
New bus wrap design in Oxford "reminds people that the Miami Tribe is from this land and still here"
A bus on Miami University's campus has a new, special design that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the school and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. The Miami language was almost lost in the 1980s when the last native speakers died. The tribe used 300 years of documentation on its language to reteach it to their citizens, and now hundreds of tribal citizens use their language daily.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
Times Gazette
Buildings posted as unsafe
The buildings at 125, 133 and 136 W. Main St. in Hillsboro have had placards posted on them by the city of Hillsboro declaring the properties to be unsafe. According to Hillsboro Chief Building Official Steven Rivera, the buildings at 125 and 133 W. Main St. are waiting on an engineering company to finish a summary report of the repaired items listed on a previous engineer report.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
PLANetizen
Bus Rapid Transit Planning Underway in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has launched a planning process for bus rapid transit (BRT) additions to its public transit system as part of the Reinventing Metro plan approved by Hamilton County voters in 2020. According to the Reinventing Metro website, the BRT planning is underway as a collaboration between Cincinnati’s Metro and the...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
linknky.com
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations
After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
Hamilton County Land Bank will pay $1.5 million for John Klosterman's properties
The Hamilton County Landbank will pay nearly $1.5 million for a landlord's properties, according to records. The sale will be used to pay off John Klosterman's unpaid city bills and other costs.
Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
