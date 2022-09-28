Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.

