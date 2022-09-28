Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Yardbarker
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts doesn’t commit to putting Craig Kimbrel on postseason roster
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata
Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
Slumping Phillies look to get right vs. Nats in doubleheader
The remnants of Hurricane Ian that are forecasted to bring inclement weather to the Washington, D.C. area changed the schedule
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) conclude a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (86-69) Thursday night. Both teams will be starting relief pitchers. Brusdar Graterol (2-3) is projected to start for the Dodgers, while Steven Wilson (4-2) will take the bump for the Padres. The first pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
