San Diego, CA

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts doesn’t commit to putting Craig Kimbrel on postseason roster

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata

Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday

San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) conclude a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (86-69) Thursday night. Both teams will be starting relief pitchers. Brusdar Graterol (2-3) is projected to start for the Dodgers, while Steven Wilson (4-2) will take the bump for the Padres. The first pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.
SAN DIEGO, CA
