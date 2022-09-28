Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events
Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
AZFamily
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
AZFamily
Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
KTAR.com
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
azbex.com
Developers Dislike Proposed Mesa Drive-thru Rules
Commercial developers and restaurant industry representatives were heavily represented among the approximately 60 attendees of a Sept. 21 online community meeting with the Mesa Planning Division to discuss the City’s proposed zoning changes for drive-thrus. All the representatives who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the plan. Under...
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD parent alarmed by son’s school library book
Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
