More transitions for major nonprofits
Three long-time Cincinnati nonprofit CEOs representing more than 100 years of leadership are stepping aside, with new permanent and interim leadership emerging as soon as this week. Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries announced the retirement of long-time president and chief executive officer Joseph S. Byrum, effective Dec. 31. Byrum served the...
Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU
Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism. The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity...
St. Vincent expanding pharmacy east
The Cincinnati section of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is embarking on a $5 million expansion of its free prescription program. The organization has already raised $3.2 million toward the campaign, with the public phase of the fundraising beginning Sept. 28. “This campaign will save lives,” said Dr....
Matthew 25 starts another expansion
Matthew 25: Ministries, the giant international disaster-relief organization, has broken ground on the latest expansion of its massive campus in Blue Ash. A new chapel and multi-purpose building are being added to the current 300,000-square-foot complex as the second phase of a building campaign launched in 2018. The second phase...
Four schools try local-sourced foods
Four local school districts next week will pilot a program designed to serve locally sourced meals in schools. Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover is the name of the pilot, to be held the week of Oct. 3 in conjunction with Farm to School Month, in Campbell County Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and West Clermont Local School District. The programs during the month are designed to raise awareness about connections happening among children, local food and farms.
