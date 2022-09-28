ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox Pages

Historical Society to tour Agricultural Museum

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Historical Society will host its next meeting on Wednesday Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knox County Agricultural Museum. The museum is located at the Knox County Fairgrounds, just off Wooster Road, north of Mount Vernon. The meeting is free and open to the public, and all persons interested in area history are invited to attend.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon hosts Coats for Kids program

MOUNT VERNON — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, in collaboration with Gault’s Plaza Cleaners, will collect gently used coats at over 30 locations in Knox County during the month of October. Through Coats for Kids, individuals are asked to donate new or gently used coats. Gault’s Plaza...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Painter, published author to discuss historic barns at Loudonville museum Oct. 6

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum welcomes back author and artist Robert Kroeger for a look at Ohio’s historic barns during the Loudonville Free Street Fair. Kroeger has spent the past few years traveling the state and documenting historic barns in all 88 counties — including painting them in his signature palette-knife-in-oil and thick-impasto style.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

MVCS Board accepts bids on roof, health center projects

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City School's Board of Education accepted bids on two major construction projects during a special September meeting. Most of Mount Vernon High School's roof will be replaced due to leakage, Supt. Bill Seder said at Friday's meeting. The roof has had leaking issues throughout its 35-plus-year lifespan, with it needing to be addressed sooner rather than later.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Stanley Gardner files request to remove GPS-tracking device

ASHLAND — Stanley Gardner, 71, accused of killing his son in early September, recently asked a court to allow him to take off his GPS-monitoring device after he was released on bond on Sept. 16. According to the motion filed on Sept. 21 by his state-appointed attorney, Matthew Malone,...
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Prairie Peddler brings fall tradition to north central Ohio

BUTLER -- Every autumn I look forward to Prairie Peddler. I like all of it, the wood burning under the huge kettle pots, the fair food stands that include comfort items like chicken and noodles, biscuits and gravy, French fries, corn on the cob, turkey legs, wood-fired pizza, cobblers, brownies and ice cream.
BUTLER, OH
Knox Pages

Chaser: Locally filmed TV series premieres Nov. 5 at Mansfield Playhouse

MANSFIELD – Zero Gravity Media has announced the highly anticipated world premiere of “Chaser” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Mansfield Playhouse. From award-winning director and Mansfield-native, Daniel Roemer, comes Chaser, an independent, micro-budget film described as a dark comedy set in none other than Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Ronald Lee McCoy

Ronald Lee McCoy, age 68, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born on May 26, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Stewart and Leota (Stiltner) McCoy. Ron graduated from East Knox High School and...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Jerry Lee McCament

On the evening of Sept. 24, Jerry McCament of Mount Vernon passed away at Riverside Hospital after a short illness. He was 65 years old. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing and bike riding. To plant a tree in memory of Jerry McCament as a living tribute, please...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Infrastructure, zoning, personnel topics at Mount Vernon council meeting

MOUNT VERNON — Between committee meetings and the legislative session, city council members had a long night on Monday. Topics covered during the three-and-a-half hours ranged from workforce recognition to zoning to utility infrastructure. Matters relating to employee relations included a salary discussion for a new human resources director....
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational

Runners from 20 area high schools competed Tuesday night in the 34th annual Denny Stevens Invitational, held at the Kokosing Dam in Fredericktown. Mount Gilead won the boys race with 54 team points, followed by Northmor (106) and Fredericktown (143). Mount Gilead sophomore Will Baker finished first overall with a time of 15:48.79. His teammate, senior Reed Supplee, placed fourth with a time of 16:22.18. West Holmes senior Zeke Galbraith (second, 16:04.54), Northmor junior Ryan Lehman (third, 16:13.74) and East Knox senior Nathan Streby (fifth, 16:23.33) rounded out the top five individually.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Charlotte Ruth Vannatta

Charlotte Ruth Vannatta, age 72, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born on April 10, 1950, in Millersburg, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Eva (Crone) Ralston. Charlotte graduated from Utica High School in the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead

Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
CENTERBURG, OH

