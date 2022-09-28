Read full article on original website
St. Vincent expanding pharmacy east
The Cincinnati section of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is embarking on a $5 million expansion of its free prescription program. The organization has already raised $3.2 million toward the campaign, with the public phase of the fundraising beginning Sept. 28. “This campaign will save lives,” said Dr....
Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU
Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism. The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity...
Four schools try local-sourced foods
Four local school districts next week will pilot a program designed to serve locally sourced meals in schools. Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover is the name of the pilot, to be held the week of Oct. 3 in conjunction with Farm to School Month, in Campbell County Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and West Clermont Local School District. The programs during the month are designed to raise awareness about connections happening among children, local food and farms.
City to take up nonprofit funding shift
A Cincinnati Council member is proposing significant changes to the way the city funds human services and other outside nonprofits. Although this funding is less than 4% of the city’s $474 million General Fund, it dominates public and council discussion during budget season. The city budget has two mechanisms...
