Four local school districts next week will pilot a program designed to serve locally sourced meals in schools. Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover is the name of the pilot, to be held the week of Oct. 3 in conjunction with Farm to School Month, in Campbell County Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and West Clermont Local School District. The programs during the month are designed to raise awareness about connections happening among children, local food and farms.

