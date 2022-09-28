Read full article on original website
Wolfs donate $1 million to NKU
Cincinnati philanthropists David and Nancy Wolf have extended their commitment to justice and fairness through a $1 million gift to Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law to endow a faculty chair in legal ethics and professionalism. The David and Nancy Wolf Chair in Ethics and Professional Identity...
Matthew 25 starts another expansion
Matthew 25: Ministries, the giant international disaster-relief organization, has broken ground on the latest expansion of its massive campus in Blue Ash. A new chapel and multi-purpose building are being added to the current 300,000-square-foot complex as the second phase of a building campaign launched in 2018. The second phase...
More transitions for major nonprofits
Three long-time Cincinnati nonprofit CEOs representing more than 100 years of leadership are stepping aside, with new permanent and interim leadership emerging as soon as this week. Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries announced the retirement of long-time president and chief executive officer Joseph S. Byrum, effective Dec. 31. Byrum served the...
Culture FIX: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
The fall arts season is in full swing. First off, the Cincinnati theater scene is pretty hoppin’ right now. Secondly, there’s a lot happening around the FotoFocus Biennial, so keep that in mind when you’re looking to get your FIX.
St. Vincent expanding pharmacy east
The Cincinnati section of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is embarking on a $5 million expansion of its free prescription program. The organization has already raised $3.2 million toward the campaign, with the public phase of the fundraising beginning Sept. 28. “This campaign will save lives,” said Dr....
2nd product lifts vision loss agency
One of Cincinnati’s agencies serving the blind is launching a second partnership tapping into the nation’s bourbon and craft beer boom. The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has partnered with Northside Distilling Co. to create Braille Bourbon Whiskey – a hand-selected 108-proof single barrel bourbon with braille on the label.
Four schools try local-sourced foods
Four local school districts next week will pilot a program designed to serve locally sourced meals in schools. Feed Our Future’s Local Menu Takeover is the name of the pilot, to be held the week of Oct. 3 in conjunction with Farm to School Month, in Campbell County Schools, Cincinnati Public Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and West Clermont Local School District. The programs during the month are designed to raise awareness about connections happening among children, local food and farms.
City to take up nonprofit funding shift
A Cincinnati Council member is proposing significant changes to the way the city funds human services and other outside nonprofits. Although this funding is less than 4% of the city’s $474 million General Fund, it dominates public and council discussion during budget season. The city budget has two mechanisms...
