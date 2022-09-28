City, county jointly seek train overpass grant
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart and Elkhart County hope additional grant money can bridge a significant gap in funding for two railroad overpass projects.
The county Board of Commissioners this week approved a grant application review for the federal Railroad Crossing Elimination program. Officials hope to make up for a 20 percent funding shortfall with the $19 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which made a total of $573 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding available for projects such as grade separations.
