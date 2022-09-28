City, county jointly seek train overpass grant

A vehicle crosses the railroad tracks at Hively Avenue and Main Street in Elkhart. An overpass is planned at this location as well as near U.S. 33 and C.R. 45 in Dunlap. Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart and Elkhart County hope additional grant money can bridge a significant gap in funding for two railroad overpass projects.

The county Board of Commissioners this week approved a grant application review for the federal Railroad Crossing Elimination program. Officials hope to make up for a 20 percent funding shortfall with the $19 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which made a total of $573 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding available for projects such as grade separations.