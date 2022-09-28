Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the Arts: Lillian MacDonald
As a 17-year-old senior at Plains High School, Lillian MacDonald (Lily) is an accomplished musician and singer. She comes from a musical family, and she plays six different instruments ~ drums, ukulele, guitar, and more. Because her favorite musical activitiy is singing, her preferred instrument is the guitar because she can play and sing at the same time. As if playing six instruments and singing is not enough, she also writers her own songs! As an interviewer, this was not my first opportunity to talk with this talented young lady. A few years ago, she rode with me and my daughter...
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Ronald Loren Kuykendall
Ronald Loren Kuykendall, of Plains, died at age 79 on Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Ron was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Fredonia, Kansas, to Mary Virginia (Imbler) and Loren Gleasure Kuykendall. He grew up on a rural farm, went to a one room schoolhouse, and learned practical skills that he used throughout his life. He was involved in FFA in high school, ran track, and was looking forward to attending his high school reunion this fall. Ron attended college in Pittsburg, Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science...
Bruce Alan Wood
Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.
Whiteman takes reins as Alberton principal
He looks like he could be a middle linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, but the new TK-12 principal of Alberton School District chose the profession of education instead, and he is thrilled to be in his new administrative position. Chris Whiteman grew up just outside Sacramento, California and graduated from Fresno State. He started his teaching career in a high school marching band, piano and orchestra instructor and choir director in Stockton for a couple of years where his met his wife, who was also a teacher. “We taught at a school that had 2,400 students in it with 37 recognized...
Thorne Creek Fire salvage project OK'd
On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., during a thunderstorm, a lightning strike ignited dry brush 6 miles north northeast of Thompson Falls and the Thorn Creek Fire was created. On Oct. 7, it was 100% contained after burning nearly 40,000 acres. It was a summer that residents will never forget with evacuations, structure loss and thick dense smoke. Not that many years ago, after a fire of this magnitude, salvage logging would be tied up in red tape for so long that the value of any recoverable timber would be lost. But that’s not the case here....
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Superior Schools ready to welcome back students
The 2022-23 school year is off to a great start, and we are fully staffed at Superior Public Schools. Our summer maintenance team did outstanding work getting our facilities cleaned, mended, and spiffed up for the start of school. We are excited to be back at doing the work we love…teaching our kids! Our enrollment is up as we currently have 349 students on our rolls. Change has been the developing theme as we have been getting ready for our new year. Principals Jessica Nagy and Logan Labbe, alongside counselor Byron Quinlan and Curriculum Director Beth Keyser, have done a...
Ron Smith
In 1983, Ron Smith borrowed $10,000 and started the weekly newspaper he named the Clark Fork Valley Press in Plains. It was not his first adventure nor his last. At the end of 13 years, that small weekly grew to three and absorbed the Plainsman, the newspaper that was the chief competition. We often said, “If we die tomorrow, we have led rich and full lives.” My husband of 47 years, Ronald Gene Smith, 83, passed away of a worn out and much used heart at Utah Valley Hospital on July 8, 2022. For myself and our children, it was too soon...
Bull Gin Complex grows to 3,000 acres
A trio of wildfires burning northeast of Heron and Noxon expanded their footprints over the weekend and contributed to poor air quality across the region. The Bull Gin Complex was estimated at 3,047 acres on Monday, with 0% containment. The Government Fire near Noxon had burned some 1,790 acres. The Billiard Fire near Heron was estimated at 992 acres, and the Isabella Lake Fire was estimated at 264 acres. More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the complex. On Sept. 8, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain Road and Timber Ridge Road into pre-evacuation status. Residents can sign up...
Sanders County Fair Parade in photos
Sanders County Fair Parade Wild Horse VFW honor guard...
Letters to the editor Sept. 21
Flawed ordinance In regards to the flawed mobile home ordinances, myself and other townspeople began showing folks the poorly written ordinances and offering a petition to get rid of these poorly written ordinances. More than 95% of the people that I spoke with agreed that they are so poorly written that they need to go away. In my case only five people refused to sign the petition, two of these people live in older mobile homes and were concerned about putting their names on a list; two of those people stood tall and said mobile homes and land values just don’t go...
Superior Ranger District monitors air quality
Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
Bus safety top of mind as school resumes
Around 400 students returned to schools across Mineral County in the past few weeks. But this year as bus routes resumed, Montana drivers who share these roadways could face new penalties for passing school buses illegally. In 2021, lawmakers in the Montana State Legislative session increased fines from $500 to $1,000 for reckless driving; when a driver passes a stopped school bus while its red signal is blinking. Drivers could now also face jail time for this offense. Yellow buses will also have longer and larger stop signal arms. Amy Lowry, has been driving bus for the St. Regis School District for...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
8/25/22 Wildland Fire, Thompson Peak, Forest Service responded. VIN Inspection, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Alder Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Medical Assistance Required, Sunrise Creek Road, Superior, Deputy and Superior EMS responded. Traffic Complaint, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Lost Item Found, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy responded, unable to locate. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Threat, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Civil Service, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputy attempted to serve civil papers, negative contact. Welfare Check, Frontage Road, Alberton, Deputy...
Tranel, Lamb debate in Mineral County
On Wednesday at noon in the county commissioner’s office 2 candidates running for the U.S. House to represent Montana's western congressional district held a debate with about two dozen attendees. Libertarian candidate John Lamb is a farmer from Norris and father of 12 children. Lamb has said he is running to represent Montana in Congress to “limit government overreach and spending.” His other policy priorities included investigating corrupt politicians and elected officials, opposing abortion and taxes, and supporting the First and Second Amendments. Democrat Monica Tranel says she is running for Congress because the Montana that she grew up...
Board debriefed on Sanders County Fair
It was a fun fair to all and “un-fare” to a few. That was one of the pun-laced takeaways from the annual meeting of the Sanders County Fair Board three days after the completion of the 2022 event. “I think it all went well,” said board president Randy Wood, who is also the mayor of Hot Springs. “There were some things we will look at, mostly in the way of improvements, but overall it was a good fair”. Only two local residents showed up at the meeting, held in the Fairgrounds Meeting Hall this past Wednesday. Both spoke briefly of things they would...
Candidates interviewed for vacant commissioner seat
On Sept. 9, three candidates to be considered for appointment as a Mineral County commissioner were interviewed in an open meeting. The public was invited, however questions they requested to be asked of the candidates had to be in writing and submitted before the first interview. All three of the candidates were asked the same questions by remaining commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons. The appointment is for approximately two years to fill the position of Laurie Johnston, who resigned and her last day was Sept. 2. The Mineral County Republican Central Committee had initially submitted three names for consideration...
Mineral County offers emergency notification program
“Here’s an example of the way this works,’ explained Tifani Amberson, lead dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. “Remember the big forest fires of 2017 up Sunrise Creek and the Lozeau area? That big fire and a lot of places needed to evacuate. As long as you have a profile with us on Smart 911 (also known as Reverse 911), I would be able to send you an alert that says, ‘Pre-Evacuate Notice, or Must Evacuate Notice’ through your cellphone, text, landline or email. Or all four to cover all bases. "When we had that incident in the West End...
Plains Council hears concerns about water system
Discussion at the recent Plains Town Council meeting raised concerns about the age and capacity of the town’s public water system. Mayor Dan Rowan said that the town water system pumped more than 16 million gallons of water over the past month, the most the town has ever pump in a one-month period. The Town Council spent much of the evening discussing future growth of Plains and how the water and sewer systems could be updated. Concerns were also raised about the current water well and water storage tank. Questions were raised about the age of the current water tank. It...
