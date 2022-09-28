Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.

SUPERIOR, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO