It was a fun fair to all and “un-fare” to a few. That was one of the pun-laced takeaways from the annual meeting of the Sanders County Fair Board three days after the completion of the 2022 event. “I think it all went well,” said board president Randy Wood, who is also the mayor of Hot Springs. “There were some things we will look at, mostly in the way of improvements, but overall it was a good fair”. Only two local residents showed up at the meeting, held in the Fairgrounds Meeting Hall this past Wednesday. Both spoke briefly of things they would...

SANDERS COUNTY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO