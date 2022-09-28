Read full article on original website
Related
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
NBCMontana
Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/14/22 Animal Complaint, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mountain Springs Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Animal Complaint, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Child Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Wildland Fire, I-90 EB MM 75, Frenchtown Units responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 61, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Fish Creek Fishing Access, Alberton, Deputy responded. Civil Standby, Brian Court, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Parking Problem, 4th Avenue,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superior Ranger District monitors air quality
Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Ronald Loren Kuykendall
Ronald Loren Kuykendall, of Plains, died at age 79 on Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Ron was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Fredonia, Kansas, to Mary Virginia (Imbler) and Loren Gleasure Kuykendall. He grew up on a rural farm, went to a one room schoolhouse, and learned practical skills that he used throughout his life. He was involved in FFA in high school, ran track, and was looking forward to attending his high school reunion this fall. Ron attended college in Pittsburg, Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science...
Tranel, Lamb debate in Mineral County
On Wednesday at noon in the county commissioner’s office 2 candidates running for the U.S. House to represent Montana's western congressional district held a debate with about two dozen attendees. Libertarian candidate John Lamb is a farmer from Norris and father of 12 children. Lamb has said he is running to represent Montana in Congress to “limit government overreach and spending.” His other policy priorities included investigating corrupt politicians and elected officials, opposing abortion and taxes, and supporting the First and Second Amendments. Democrat Monica Tranel says she is running for Congress because the Montana that she grew up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Board debriefed on Sanders County Fair
It was a fun fair to all and “un-fare” to a few. That was one of the pun-laced takeaways from the annual meeting of the Sanders County Fair Board three days after the completion of the 2022 event. “I think it all went well,” said board president Randy Wood, who is also the mayor of Hot Springs. “There were some things we will look at, mostly in the way of improvements, but overall it was a good fair”. Only two local residents showed up at the meeting, held in the Fairgrounds Meeting Hall this past Wednesday. Both spoke briefly of things they would...
Former sewer board member Barber speaks out
It is an issue that has in many ways torn apart a small town, pitting neighbor against neighbor in the great Paradise Sewer wars. No one has been more at the forefront, or least was, than Paradise resident and former Paradise Sewer Board member Janice Barber. She has remained largely silent in the months since she was removed from the board by other board members who say her own words and actions meant she had submitted her resignation. And, after months of civic wrangling, current members of the Sewer Board, voted to accept her twice-rescinded resignation, bringing her time on the Paradise board...
Bull Gin Complex grows to 3,000 acres
A trio of wildfires burning northeast of Heron and Noxon expanded their footprints over the weekend and contributed to poor air quality across the region. The Bull Gin Complex was estimated at 3,047 acres on Monday, with 0% containment. The Government Fire near Noxon had burned some 1,790 acres. The Billiard Fire near Heron was estimated at 992 acres, and the Isabella Lake Fire was estimated at 264 acres. More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the complex. On Sept. 8, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain Road and Timber Ridge Road into pre-evacuation status. Residents can sign up...
Mineral County offers emergency notification program
“Here’s an example of the way this works,’ explained Tifani Amberson, lead dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. “Remember the big forest fires of 2017 up Sunrise Creek and the Lozeau area? That big fire and a lot of places needed to evacuate. As long as you have a profile with us on Smart 911 (also known as Reverse 911), I would be able to send you an alert that says, ‘Pre-Evacuate Notice, or Must Evacuate Notice’ through your cellphone, text, landline or email. Or all four to cover all bases. "When we had that incident in the West End...
Meow & Bow Wow: Quilt guild donation supports animal shelter
Thompson River Animal Care Shelter recently accepted a gift from the Flat Iron Quilting Guild. Compassion for homeless animals drove the guild to create the beautiful quilt specifically for TRACS to use as a fundraiser. The guild also has an ongoing project where they make lap quilts for cancer patients going through treatment which they donate through the Sanders County Cancer Network. The Local Artists Supporting TRACS silent auction is planned to run Nov. 28 to Dec. 16. Karen Olson, a TRACS volunteer who is organizing the auction, said, “The auction will be the main fundraiser for TRACS...
Plains Council hears concerns about water system
Discussion at the recent Plains Town Council meeting raised concerns about the age and capacity of the town’s public water system. Mayor Dan Rowan said that the town water system pumped more than 16 million gallons of water over the past month, the most the town has ever pump in a one-month period. The Town Council spent much of the evening discussing future growth of Plains and how the water and sewer systems could be updated. Concerns were also raised about the current water well and water storage tank. Questions were raised about the age of the current water tank. It...
PHOTO: Rosendale visits with Mineral County law enforcement
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, visits with Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth, right, and Undersheriff Wayne Cashman on a trip through Superior last Tuesday.
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Candidates interviewed for vacant commissioner seat
On Sept. 9, three candidates to be considered for appointment as a Mineral County commissioner were interviewed in an open meeting. The public was invited, however questions they requested to be asked of the candidates had to be in writing and submitted before the first interview. All three of the candidates were asked the same questions by remaining commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons. The appointment is for approximately two years to fill the position of Laurie Johnston, who resigned and her last day was Sept. 2. The Mineral County Republican Central Committee had initially submitted three names for consideration...
Doug Browning
Doug Browning, 50, from Plains, America passed into the holy hunting grounds on Sept. 5, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Doug was born on Sept. 22, 1971, to Mary Kay and Vernon Browning. Doug lived his life doing everything honestly and with passion (not good for poker because when Doug bet, you knew he had a better hand than you). Doug graduated from Plains High School and continued to live in Plains, his one true home. He went on to play college basketball alongside many of his high school teammates and his brother. Doug’s passion for hunting, fishing and...
Gerald Dan Larson
Gerald Dan Larson, 93, of Plains. Gerald left this earth peacefully on Aug. 28 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gerald was born June 21, 1929 in Glendive, the son of Roy and Myrtle Larson. Gerald grew up there and graduated from Dawson County High School. He received his bachelor's in music education in 1952 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. There he met Doris Blake of Lisbon, N.D., the love of his life, through mutual friends. He and Doris were later married on June 8, 1952 and were blessed to celebrate their...
Bus safety top of mind as school resumes
Around 400 students returned to schools across Mineral County in the past few weeks. But this year as bus routes resumed, Montana drivers who share these roadways could face new penalties for passing school buses illegally. In 2021, lawmakers in the Montana State Legislative session increased fines from $500 to $1,000 for reckless driving; when a driver passes a stopped school bus while its red signal is blinking. Drivers could now also face jail time for this offense. Yellow buses will also have longer and larger stop signal arms. Amy Lowry, has been driving bus for the St. Regis School District for...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
186
Followers
472
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0