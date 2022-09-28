Read full article on original website
Kalispell, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
Thorne Creek Fire salvage project OK'd
On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., during a thunderstorm, a lightning strike ignited dry brush 6 miles north northeast of Thompson Falls and the Thorn Creek Fire was created. On Oct. 7, it was 100% contained after burning nearly 40,000 acres. It was a summer that residents will never forget with evacuations, structure loss and thick dense smoke. Not that many years ago, after a fire of this magnitude, salvage logging would be tied up in red tape for so long that the value of any recoverable timber would be lost. But that’s not the case here....
beckersspine.com
Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic
Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
Ronald Loren Kuykendall
Ronald Loren Kuykendall, of Plains, died at age 79 on Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Ron was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Fredonia, Kansas, to Mary Virginia (Imbler) and Loren Gleasure Kuykendall. He grew up on a rural farm, went to a one room schoolhouse, and learned practical skills that he used throughout his life. He was involved in FFA in high school, ran track, and was looking forward to attending his high school reunion this fall. Ron attended college in Pittsburg, Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science...
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Superior Ranger District monitors air quality
Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Bruce Alan Wood
Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Bull Gin Complex grows to 3,000 acres
A trio of wildfires burning northeast of Heron and Noxon expanded their footprints over the weekend and contributed to poor air quality across the region. The Bull Gin Complex was estimated at 3,047 acres on Monday, with 0% containment. The Government Fire near Noxon had burned some 1,790 acres. The Billiard Fire near Heron was estimated at 992 acres, and the Isabella Lake Fire was estimated at 264 acres. More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the complex. On Sept. 8, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain Road and Timber Ridge Road into pre-evacuation status. Residents can sign up...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/7/22 Search and Rescue, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputies, Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air responded. Lost hikers located and brought down to safety. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 1, Transferred call to MHP. Littering, Dena Mora Rest Area, Deputy responded. Theft, DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded. Animal Complaint, Main Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Theft, Frontage Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Trespass, Mt Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Identity Theft, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP. Medical Assistance Required, Frontage Road, St. Regis, Deputy Coroners, Superior...
Gerald Dan Larson
Gerald Dan Larson, 93, of Plains. Gerald left this earth peacefully on Aug. 28 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gerald was born June 21, 1929 in Glendive, the son of Roy and Myrtle Larson. Gerald grew up there and graduated from Dawson County High School. He received his bachelor's in music education in 1952 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. There he met Doris Blake of Lisbon, N.D., the love of his life, through mutual friends. He and Doris were later married on June 8, 1952 and were blessed to celebrate their...
