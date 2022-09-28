As a 17-year-old senior at Plains High School, Lillian MacDonald (Lily) is an accomplished musician and singer. She comes from a musical family, and she plays six different instruments ~ drums, ukulele, guitar, and more. Because her favorite musical activitiy is singing, her preferred instrument is the guitar because she can play and sing at the same time. As if playing six instruments and singing is not enough, she also writers her own songs! As an interviewer, this was not my first opportunity to talk with this talented young lady. A few years ago, she rode with me and my daughter...

PLAINS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO