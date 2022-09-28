Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the Arts: Lillian MacDonald
As a 17-year-old senior at Plains High School, Lillian MacDonald (Lily) is an accomplished musician and singer. She comes from a musical family, and she plays six different instruments ~ drums, ukulele, guitar, and more. Because her favorite musical activitiy is singing, her preferred instrument is the guitar because she can play and sing at the same time. As if playing six instruments and singing is not enough, she also writers her own songs! As an interviewer, this was not my first opportunity to talk with this talented young lady. A few years ago, she rode with me and my daughter...
Letters to the editor Sept. 21
Flawed ordinance In regards to the flawed mobile home ordinances, myself and other townspeople began showing folks the poorly written ordinances and offering a petition to get rid of these poorly written ordinances. More than 95% of the people that I spoke with agreed that they are so poorly written that they need to go away. In my case only five people refused to sign the petition, two of these people live in older mobile homes and were concerned about putting their names on a list; two of those people stood tall and said mobile homes and land values just don’t go...
Tranel, Lamb debate in Mineral County
On Wednesday at noon in the county commissioner’s office 2 candidates running for the U.S. House to represent Montana's western congressional district held a debate with about two dozen attendees. Libertarian candidate John Lamb is a farmer from Norris and father of 12 children. Lamb has said he is running to represent Montana in Congress to “limit government overreach and spending.” His other policy priorities included investigating corrupt politicians and elected officials, opposing abortion and taxes, and supporting the First and Second Amendments. Democrat Monica Tranel says she is running for Congress because the Montana that she grew up...
Doug Browning
Doug Browning, 50, from Plains, America passed into the holy hunting grounds on Sept. 5, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Doug was born on Sept. 22, 1971, to Mary Kay and Vernon Browning. Doug lived his life doing everything honestly and with passion (not good for poker because when Doug bet, you knew he had a better hand than you). Doug graduated from Plains High School and continued to live in Plains, his one true home. He went on to play college basketball alongside many of his high school teammates and his brother. Doug’s passion for hunting, fishing and...
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Gerald Dan Larson
Gerald Dan Larson, 93, of Plains. Gerald left this earth peacefully on Aug. 28 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gerald was born June 21, 1929 in Glendive, the son of Roy and Myrtle Larson. Gerald grew up there and graduated from Dawson County High School. He received his bachelor's in music education in 1952 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. There he met Doris Blake of Lisbon, N.D., the love of his life, through mutual friends. He and Doris were later married on June 8, 1952 and were blessed to celebrate their...
Ron Smith
In 1983, Ron Smith borrowed $10,000 and started the weekly newspaper he named the Clark Fork Valley Press in Plains. It was not his first adventure nor his last. At the end of 13 years, that small weekly grew to three and absorbed the Plainsman, the newspaper that was the chief competition. We often said, “If we die tomorrow, we have led rich and full lives.” My husband of 47 years, Ronald Gene Smith, 83, passed away of a worn out and much used heart at Utah Valley Hospital on July 8, 2022. For myself and our children, it was too soon...
Bull Gin Complex grows to 3,000 acres
A trio of wildfires burning northeast of Heron and Noxon expanded their footprints over the weekend and contributed to poor air quality across the region. The Bull Gin Complex was estimated at 3,047 acres on Monday, with 0% containment. The Government Fire near Noxon had burned some 1,790 acres. The Billiard Fire near Heron was estimated at 992 acres, and the Isabella Lake Fire was estimated at 264 acres. More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the complex. On Sept. 8, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain Road and Timber Ridge Road into pre-evacuation status. Residents can sign up...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/7/22 Search and Rescue, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputies, Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air responded. Lost hikers located and brought down to safety. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 1, Transferred call to MHP. Littering, Dena Mora Rest Area, Deputy responded. Theft, DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded. Animal Complaint, Main Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Theft, Frontage Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Trespass, Mt Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Identity Theft, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Complaint, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP. Medical Assistance Required, Frontage Road, St. Regis, Deputy Coroners, Superior...
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
PHOTOS: Sanders County Fair and Rodeo
Scenes from the Sanders County Fair and Rodeo in Plains over Labor Day weekend. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press) ...
Candidates interviewed for vacant commissioner seat
On Sept. 9, three candidates to be considered for appointment as a Mineral County commissioner were interviewed in an open meeting. The public was invited, however questions they requested to be asked of the candidates had to be in writing and submitted before the first interview. All three of the candidates were asked the same questions by remaining commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons. The appointment is for approximately two years to fill the position of Laurie Johnston, who resigned and her last day was Sept. 2. The Mineral County Republican Central Committee had initially submitted three names for consideration...
Superior Schools ready to welcome back students
The 2022-23 school year is off to a great start, and we are fully staffed at Superior Public Schools. Our summer maintenance team did outstanding work getting our facilities cleaned, mended, and spiffed up for the start of school. We are excited to be back at doing the work we love…teaching our kids! Our enrollment is up as we currently have 349 students on our rolls. Change has been the developing theme as we have been getting ready for our new year. Principals Jessica Nagy and Logan Labbe, alongside counselor Byron Quinlan and Curriculum Director Beth Keyser, have done a...
Meow & Bow Wow: Quilt guild donation supports animal shelter
Thompson River Animal Care Shelter recently accepted a gift from the Flat Iron Quilting Guild. Compassion for homeless animals drove the guild to create the beautiful quilt specifically for TRACS to use as a fundraiser. The guild also has an ongoing project where they make lap quilts for cancer patients going through treatment which they donate through the Sanders County Cancer Network. The Local Artists Supporting TRACS silent auction is planned to run Nov. 28 to Dec. 16. Karen Olson, a TRACS volunteer who is organizing the auction, said, “The auction will be the main fundraiser for TRACS...
Hot Springs man sent to prison for killing roommate
A Hot Springs man convicted of beating his roommate to death in 2020 is headed to prison. Earlier this summer a jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, 41, of deliberate homicide. He was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in the Montana State Prison, with no time suspended. Sanders County District Judge John W. Larson handed down the sentencing. McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond Wachlin, on Oct. 7, 2020 by blunt force trauma that caused a massive brain hemorrhage. McLaughlin called 911 after the assault and said he beat the victim after Wachlin broke through his door. He also reportedly laughed about the incident when...
PHOTO: Rosendale visits with Mineral County law enforcement
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, visits with Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth, right, and Undersheriff Wayne Cashman on a trip through Superior last Tuesday.
Mineral County offers emergency notification program
“Here’s an example of the way this works,’ explained Tifani Amberson, lead dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. “Remember the big forest fires of 2017 up Sunrise Creek and the Lozeau area? That big fire and a lot of places needed to evacuate. As long as you have a profile with us on Smart 911 (also known as Reverse 911), I would be able to send you an alert that says, ‘Pre-Evacuate Notice, or Must Evacuate Notice’ through your cellphone, text, landline or email. Or all four to cover all bases. "When we had that incident in the West End...
Plains Council hears concerns about water system
Discussion at the recent Plains Town Council meeting raised concerns about the age and capacity of the town’s public water system. Mayor Dan Rowan said that the town water system pumped more than 16 million gallons of water over the past month, the most the town has ever pump in a one-month period. The Town Council spent much of the evening discussing future growth of Plains and how the water and sewer systems could be updated. Concerns were also raised about the current water well and water storage tank. Questions were raised about the age of the current water tank. It...
