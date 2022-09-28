Read full article on original website
Related
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
NBCMontana
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
Thorne Creek Fire salvage project OK'd
On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., during a thunderstorm, a lightning strike ignited dry brush 6 miles north northeast of Thompson Falls and the Thorn Creek Fire was created. On Oct. 7, it was 100% contained after burning nearly 40,000 acres. It was a summer that residents will never forget with evacuations, structure loss and thick dense smoke. Not that many years ago, after a fire of this magnitude, salvage logging would be tied up in red tape for so long that the value of any recoverable timber would be lost. But that’s not the case here....
NBCMontana
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic
Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
etxview.com
Housing a 'challenge' for Hellgate Elementary teacher recruiting and retainment
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/14/22 Animal Complaint, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mountain Springs Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Animal Complaint, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Child Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Wildland Fire, I-90 EB MM 75, Frenchtown Units responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 61, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Fish Creek Fishing Access, Alberton, Deputy responded. Civil Standby, Brian Court, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Parking Problem, 4th Avenue,...
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Bruce Alan Wood
Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.
Superior Ranger District monitors air quality
Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
186
Followers
472
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0