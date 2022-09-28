ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlee, MT

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
NBCMontana

Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
RONAN, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Thorne Creek Fire salvage project OK'd

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., during a thunderstorm, a lightning strike ignited dry brush 6 miles north northeast of Thompson Falls and the Thorn Creek Fire was created. On Oct. 7, it was 100% contained after burning nearly 40,000 acres. It was a summer that residents will never forget with evacuations, structure loss and thick dense smoke. Not that many years ago, after a fire of this magnitude, salvage logging would be tied up in red tape for so long that the value of any recoverable timber would be lost. But that’s not the case here....
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
MISSOULA, MT
beckersspine.com

Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

9/14/22 Animal Complaint, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mountain Springs Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Animal Complaint, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Child Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Wildland Fire, I-90 EB MM 75, Frenchtown Units responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 61, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Fish Creek Fishing Access, Alberton, Deputy responded. Civil Standby, Brian Court, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Parking Problem, 4th Avenue,...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community calendar

Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bruce Alan Wood

Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior Ranger District monitors air quality

Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

