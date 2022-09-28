Read full article on original website
Bruce Alan Wood
Bruce Alan Wood was born on Jan. 30, 1956 in Superior, the fifth child of Bert and Jane Wood. He had many fond memories of his time growing up in St. Regis and felt there was “something healin’ about these mountains.” After high school, he served in the Air Force. In Texas in 1984 Bruce and Nancy started their family of three sons. Bruce loved his family, friends, the outdoors and his country. He had great ingenuity, was an avid reader, had a knack for pool, Scrabble and cribbage, and had a heck of a green thumb. Preceded in death by his father Bert Wood, son Ryan Wood. Survived by his mother Jane Wood, siblings Madeleine Waibel, Kenneth Wood (Teresa), Larry Wood (Dorothy), Rosalind Schreckendgust, sons Grant Wood and Nathan Wood (Mandy), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Kromrey, grandkids Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joseph, Brooke, Christopher, Olivia Ryan, Leah Fay, and lots of nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Superior, followed by a military ceremony at St. Regis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/14/22 Animal Complaint, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mountain Springs Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Animal Complaint, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Child Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Wildland Fire, I-90 EB MM 75, Frenchtown Units responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 61, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Fish Creek Fishing Access, Alberton, Deputy responded. Civil Standby, Brian Court, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Parking Problem, 4th Avenue,...
Superior Ranger District monitors air quality
Air quality was on everyone’s minds last week in Mineral County. Especially when you looked out the front door and could barely see the mountains, the air smelled like smoke, and going outdoors was far from pleasant. During those times, smoke monitors that measure particulate matter in the air are valuable resources for those making decisions regarding public safety, like school sporting events. For over a week the valleys of Western Montana were blanketed by thick wildfire smoke traveling from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and parts of Canada. Although there are numerous fires around the region, none are actively burning...
Bull Gin Complex grows to 3,000 acres
A trio of wildfires burning northeast of Heron and Noxon expanded their footprints over the weekend and contributed to poor air quality across the region. The Bull Gin Complex was estimated at 3,047 acres on Monday, with 0% containment. The Government Fire near Noxon had burned some 1,790 acres. The Billiard Fire near Heron was estimated at 992 acres, and the Isabella Lake Fire was estimated at 264 acres. More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the complex. On Sept. 8, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain Road and Timber Ridge Road into pre-evacuation status. Residents can sign up...
Doug Browning
Doug Browning, 50, from Plains, America passed into the holy hunting grounds on Sept. 5, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Doug was born on Sept. 22, 1971, to Mary Kay and Vernon Browning. Doug lived his life doing everything honestly and with passion (not good for poker because when Doug bet, you knew he had a better hand than you). Doug graduated from Plains High School and continued to live in Plains, his one true home. He went on to play college basketball alongside many of his high school teammates and his brother. Doug’s passion for hunting, fishing and...
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
Letters to the editor Sept. 21
Flawed ordinance In regards to the flawed mobile home ordinances, myself and other townspeople began showing folks the poorly written ordinances and offering a petition to get rid of these poorly written ordinances. More than 95% of the people that I spoke with agreed that they are so poorly written that they need to go away. In my case only five people refused to sign the petition, two of these people live in older mobile homes and were concerned about putting their names on a list; two of those people stood tall and said mobile homes and land values just don’t go...
Gerald Dan Larson
Gerald Dan Larson, 93, of Plains. Gerald left this earth peacefully on Aug. 28 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gerald was born June 21, 1929 in Glendive, the son of Roy and Myrtle Larson. Gerald grew up there and graduated from Dawson County High School. He received his bachelor's in music education in 1952 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. There he met Doris Blake of Lisbon, N.D., the love of his life, through mutual friends. He and Doris were later married on June 8, 1952 and were blessed to celebrate their...
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Board debriefed on Sanders County Fair
It was a fun fair to all and “un-fare” to a few. That was one of the pun-laced takeaways from the annual meeting of the Sanders County Fair Board three days after the completion of the 2022 event. “I think it all went well,” said board president Randy Wood, who is also the mayor of Hot Springs. “There were some things we will look at, mostly in the way of improvements, but overall it was a good fair”. Only two local residents showed up at the meeting, held in the Fairgrounds Meeting Hall this past Wednesday. Both spoke briefly of things they would...
PHOTOS: Sanders County Fair and Rodeo
Scenes from the Sanders County Fair and Rodeo in Plains over Labor Day weekend. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press) ...
Ron Smith
In 1983, Ron Smith borrowed $10,000 and started the weekly newspaper he named the Clark Fork Valley Press in Plains. It was not his first adventure nor his last. At the end of 13 years, that small weekly grew to three and absorbed the Plainsman, the newspaper that was the chief competition. We often said, “If we die tomorrow, we have led rich and full lives.” My husband of 47 years, Ronald Gene Smith, 83, passed away of a worn out and much used heart at Utah Valley Hospital on July 8, 2022. For myself and our children, it was too soon...
Traveling artwork stops in Plains en route to D.C.
You could see and feel the emotion coming from Army Veteran Jim Layton as he stepped to the back of the Veterans Suicide Awareness painting and signed his name. He was doing so to honor a longtime friend and fellow veteran who recently took his own life. “It is important we bring awareness of this problem to the public, there are too many veterans who feel there is no other way out from the pain they feel,” Layton said. “My friend was struggling with life but he never said anything about it other than telling a few people he was having...
Superior woman works to reunite owners with lost pets
Lifetime Superior resident Bessie Spangler appreciates what it means to be your brother’s keeper, or rather make that your canine’s keeper. Born and raised in Mineral County, Spangler has taken on an important role in the communities along Interstate 90; she’s part animal control consultant, part dog and cat foster mom, and part pet rehoming specialist. Ironically though, her day job is finding people their forever homes as a local real estate broker. Spangler teased, “I sort of inherited this from my mom, Sherry (Spangler) who did this for years...she was part of the Town Council in Superior, over 20...
Bus safety top of mind as school resumes
Around 400 students returned to schools across Mineral County in the past few weeks. But this year as bus routes resumed, Montana drivers who share these roadways could face new penalties for passing school buses illegally. In 2021, lawmakers in the Montana State Legislative session increased fines from $500 to $1,000 for reckless driving; when a driver passes a stopped school bus while its red signal is blinking. Drivers could now also face jail time for this offense. Yellow buses will also have longer and larger stop signal arms. Amy Lowry, has been driving bus for the St. Regis School District for...
Mineral County offers emergency notification program
“Here’s an example of the way this works,’ explained Tifani Amberson, lead dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. “Remember the big forest fires of 2017 up Sunrise Creek and the Lozeau area? That big fire and a lot of places needed to evacuate. As long as you have a profile with us on Smart 911 (also known as Reverse 911), I would be able to send you an alert that says, ‘Pre-Evacuate Notice, or Must Evacuate Notice’ through your cellphone, text, landline or email. Or all four to cover all bases. "When we had that incident in the West End...
Hot Springs man sent to prison for killing roommate
A Hot Springs man convicted of beating his roommate to death in 2020 is headed to prison. Earlier this summer a jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, 41, of deliberate homicide. He was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in the Montana State Prison, with no time suspended. Sanders County District Judge John W. Larson handed down the sentencing. McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond Wachlin, on Oct. 7, 2020 by blunt force trauma that caused a massive brain hemorrhage. McLaughlin called 911 after the assault and said he beat the victim after Wachlin broke through his door. He also reportedly laughed about the incident when...
Candidates interviewed for vacant commissioner seat
On Sept. 9, three candidates to be considered for appointment as a Mineral County commissioner were interviewed in an open meeting. The public was invited, however questions they requested to be asked of the candidates had to be in writing and submitted before the first interview. All three of the candidates were asked the same questions by remaining commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons. The appointment is for approximately two years to fill the position of Laurie Johnston, who resigned and her last day was Sept. 2. The Mineral County Republican Central Committee had initially submitted three names for consideration...
Plains Council hears concerns about water system
Discussion at the recent Plains Town Council meeting raised concerns about the age and capacity of the town’s public water system. Mayor Dan Rowan said that the town water system pumped more than 16 million gallons of water over the past month, the most the town has ever pump in a one-month period. The Town Council spent much of the evening discussing future growth of Plains and how the water and sewer systems could be updated. Concerns were also raised about the current water well and water storage tank. Questions were raised about the age of the current water tank. It...
