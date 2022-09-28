Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the Arts: Lillian MacDonald
As a 17-year-old senior at Plains High School, Lillian MacDonald (Lily) is an accomplished musician and singer. She comes from a musical family, and she plays six different instruments ~ drums, ukulele, guitar, and more. Because her favorite musical activitiy is singing, her preferred instrument is the guitar because she can play and sing at the same time. As if playing six instruments and singing is not enough, she also writers her own songs! As an interviewer, this was not my first opportunity to talk with this talented young lady. A few years ago, she rode with me and my daughter...
NBCMontana
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
A Homecoming Love Story: UM Alum’s Marriage Proposal Etched in Stone
MISSOULA – University of Montana alumnus Andrew Pitsch is one of those big-hearted romantic guys, so when it came time to ask his girlfriend to marry him, he wanted it to be extra special. This is what he came up with: Pitsch purchased an engraved Centennial Circle Brick near...
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
Community calendar
Mineral County Resource Coalition, with the USFS and FWP, are sponsoring a field trip Friday, Oct. 7 on Bald Mountain near Superior to assess the possibility of the building of a hiking trail across the face of the mountain. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions as well as to address any concerns they may have regarding such a project. Those interested in car-pooling to the area should meet at 10 a.m. at the USFS office in Superior on the Oct. 7. Please bring your own lunch and dress appropriately! Info:...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
montanarightnow.com
“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards
MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down. Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more. “We think it's a lovely sign with...
Fairfield Sun Times
First responders are scene of an active situation on W. Broadway in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department says a perimeter is set and the situation is active and evolving in the 3800 block of W. Broadway.
Board debriefed on Sanders County Fair
It was a fun fair to all and “un-fare” to a few. That was one of the pun-laced takeaways from the annual meeting of the Sanders County Fair Board three days after the completion of the 2022 event. “I think it all went well,” said board president Randy Wood, who is also the mayor of Hot Springs. “There were some things we will look at, mostly in the way of improvements, but overall it was a good fair”. Only two local residents showed up at the meeting, held in the Fairgrounds Meeting Hall this past Wednesday. Both spoke briefly of things they would...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
Ronald Loren Kuykendall
Ronald Loren Kuykendall, of Plains, died at age 79 on Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Ron was born on Jan. 24, 1943 in Fredonia, Kansas, to Mary Virginia (Imbler) and Loren Gleasure Kuykendall. He grew up on a rural farm, went to a one room schoolhouse, and learned practical skills that he used throughout his life. He was involved in FFA in high school, ran track, and was looking forward to attending his high school reunion this fall. Ron attended college in Pittsburg, Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science...
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Doug Browning
Doug Browning, 50, from Plains, America passed into the holy hunting grounds on Sept. 5, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Doug was born on Sept. 22, 1971, to Mary Kay and Vernon Browning. Doug lived his life doing everything honestly and with passion (not good for poker because when Doug bet, you knew he had a better hand than you). Doug graduated from Plains High School and continued to live in Plains, his one true home. He went on to play college basketball alongside many of his high school teammates and his brother. Doug’s passion for hunting, fishing and...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
9/14/22 Animal Complaint, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded. Automated Alarm Call, Mountain Springs Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Drive, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Animal Complaint, Arizona Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Child Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded. Wildland Fire, I-90 EB MM 75, Frenchtown Units responded. Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 61, Transferred call to MHP. Theft, Fish Creek Fishing Access, Alberton, Deputy responded. Civil Standby, Brian Court, Superior, Deputy responded. Medical Assistance Required, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Parking Problem, 4th Avenue,...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Letters to the editor Sept. 21
Flawed ordinance In regards to the flawed mobile home ordinances, myself and other townspeople began showing folks the poorly written ordinances and offering a petition to get rid of these poorly written ordinances. More than 95% of the people that I spoke with agreed that they are so poorly written that they need to go away. In my case only five people refused to sign the petition, two of these people live in older mobile homes and were concerned about putting their names on a list; two of those people stood tall and said mobile homes and land values just don’t go...
4-Hers show off their hard work at fair
Months of hard work and lots of love and care was on display this year at the Sanders County Fair. Members of the Sanders County 4-H organization spent their spring and summer raising animals, from the smallest of rabbits to the largest of beef and dairy cows. Many swine were entered in this years fair. Turkeys made an appearance after being absent from the competition for many years. Also this year, a lone snake was entered by John McNamara. The Sanders County Fair’s opening day was filled with judging for Culinary Arts, Floriculture and Horticulture exhibits, and ending with the Professional...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
