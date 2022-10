Every week with Deanna and Justin, you can tune into Mutt Monday with Brandywine Valley SPCA and WJBR. Below, you can meet Tiana, Our Mutt Monday Pet Of The Week. Tiana came in to the SPCA as a stray. She is approximately 5 or 6 years old. She has a great demeanor. Tiana is calm and friendly and loves sitting for treats! She is sure to be your best friend if you show her a little love and give her some rubs. Find out more about Tiana and how well she does with kids, by visiting in person at the New Castle Campus.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO