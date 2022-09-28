UMES Extension Small Farm Conference slated for Nov. 4-5
PRINCESS ANNE — Plans are being finalized and registration is now open for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Extension Small Farm Conference slated for Nov. 4-5. The annual event for agricultural stakeholders in the Mid-Atlantic is in its 19th contiguous year. This year’s edition features hands-on training clinics, bus tours to sustainable and unique farming operations, notable speakers, networking opportunities and agricultural vendor exhibits.
