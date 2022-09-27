Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
News4Jax.com
Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
mycbs4.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
'Bachelorette' fan fave Tyler Cameron honors his late mom at charity gala in Jupiter
JUPITER — Celebrity TV came to the Jupiter riverfront Thursday night with a red-carpet event to benefit a foundation honoring the mother of "The Bachelor" fan favorite Tyler Cameron. The Jupiter native, reality TV personality and model, and his brothers, Austin and Ryan, recently established a local charitable foundation...
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
floridainsider.com
Florida cities take nearly half of top 10 places to retire list￼
Senior couple looking to retire walking together on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by iseeu2. When it comes to choosing a place to spend your retirement years, several cities in the Sunshine State take up nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub’s 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey.
Miami New Times
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton
Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
floridaing.com
Your Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Florida Guide
Since its opening in 1988, Palm Beach International Airport has been a premier destination hub in South Florida. It offers nearly 200 non-stop daily arrivals and departures to destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. There are 11 airlines that fly from the airport. How big is Palm Beach...
Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. He was about to ignore the warning when he heard terrifying sounds. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. “It took five seconds...
Hurricane Ian: What is open, closed in Palm Beach County, including schools, transportation
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton as of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Palm Beach County Schools ...
Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Many residents from the west coast of Florida, who are in the path of Hurricane Ian, are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast.
wlrn.org
Monroe schools close, storm watch edges into Palm Beach County as Hurricane Ian intensifies
All Monroe County public schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, as local officials urge residents in the Keys to prepare for damaging wind gusts and storm surge from Hurricane Ian. As of early Monday evening, the storm's forecast cone had shifted slightly east, putting the northern edge...
