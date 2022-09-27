ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado

Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
West Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Golf, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Sports
City
St. Augustine, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach, FL
News4Jax.com

Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
click orlando

How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Andrew Riley
mycbs4.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Sailfish#Flagler College#Lenoir Rhyne University#Story Links St#The Palm Beach Atlantic#Belmont Abby College#Pba
floridainsider.com

Florida cities take nearly half of top 10 places to retire list￼

Senior couple looking to retire walking together on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by iseeu2. When it comes to choosing a place to spend your retirement years, several cities in the Sunshine State take up nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub’s 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami New Times

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton

Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridaing.com

Your Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Florida Guide

Since its opening in 1988, Palm Beach International Airport has been a premier destination hub in South Florida. It offers nearly 200 non-stop daily arrivals and departures to destinations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. There are 11 airlines that fly from the airport. How big is Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy