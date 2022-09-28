ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cheryl Swain
2d ago

Don’t let developers destroy our gorgeous state! I know first hand what they did to Arizona. Where lush desert use to be, is now an endless sea of tile rooftops! It’s heartbreaking, really.

barbara
2d ago

Absolutely! Between nonstop tourists and new people from out of state, the state is a mess.

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Your Guide to Colorado’s 2022 Ballot Measures

While much of the public attention during the 2022 election cycle in Colorado has been focused on two critical statewide races—for governor and one of the two seats in the U.S. Senate—voters will be faced with many more questions when they submit ballots and head to the polls later this fall.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Is snowmaking an answer to Colorado's water woes?

Colorado's lawmakers want to consider the viability of turning water into snow at high altitudes as a way to store the precious resource. They also want to focus on water year-round. The Interim Water Resources and Agricultural Review Committee, which wrapped up its summer work on Sept. 22, voted to...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 Elections: What's in your ballot?

Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Democrat Jared Polis, Republican Heidi Ganahl come out swinging in first gubernatorial debate

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, painted contrasting pictures of Colorado during their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo. Seeking reelection to a second term, Polis described a state on the rebound after "some of the toughest years in our history" — including a series of historic wildfires, a global pandemic and worldwide inflation — while Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, repeatedly asserted that the state is "heading in the wrong direction" and blamed the incumbent for making Colorado among the most dangerous and unaffordable states in the country.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Elect Lang Sias, the Top Gun for Colorado

Tom Cruise is not running for Colorado state treasurer. Yet, we have Lang Sias. He's like Top Gun's Maverick — in real-life — minus the risky test-the-limits behavior. After a conversation with Sias, one must wonder why we lack candidates of this quality for president of the United States. That's not an exaggeration. He is exceedingly well read and knowledgeable in every social and political issue relevant to our present and past. He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a juris doctor from Michigan. He talks about practical solutions, not doctrinaire philosophies of the left or right.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado business leaders gloomy as inflation drives their fears

Colorado’s business leaders are stuck under a rain cloud as the Leeds Business Confidence Index fell to the fourth-lowest level in its 20-year history, with business owners pointing to inflation, interest rates and supply chain issues, among other factors, for their negative perceptions. The index, released Thursday by the...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado

The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
COLORADO STATE

