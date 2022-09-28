Read full article on original website
Cheryl Swain
2d ago
Don’t let developers destroy our gorgeous state! I know first hand what they did to Arizona. Where lush desert use to be, is now an endless sea of tile rooftops! It’s heartbreaking, really.
Reply(5)
5
barbara
2d ago
Absolutely! Between nonstop tourists and new people from out of state, the state is a mess.
Reply
10
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Home values in the Denver metro counties need to drop $140,000 to $300,000 to get back to 2015 levels.
5280.com
Your Guide to Colorado’s 2022 Ballot Measures
While much of the public attention during the 2022 election cycle in Colorado has been focused on two critical statewide races—for governor and one of the two seats in the U.S. Senate—voters will be faced with many more questions when they submit ballots and head to the polls later this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
Is snowmaking an answer to Colorado's water woes?
Colorado's lawmakers want to consider the viability of turning water into snow at high altitudes as a way to store the precious resource. They also want to focus on water year-round. The Interim Water Resources and Agricultural Review Committee, which wrapped up its summer work on Sept. 22, voted to...
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
coloradopolitics.com
2022 Elections: What's in your ballot?
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
coloradonewsline.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity presented by congressional Democrats’ passage of $369 billion in new spending to combat climate change. In a letter sent to hundreds of elected officials,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradopolitics.com
Democrat Jared Polis, Republican Heidi Ganahl come out swinging in first gubernatorial debate
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, painted contrasting pictures of Colorado during their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo. Seeking reelection to a second term, Polis described a state on the rebound after "some of the toughest years in our history" — including a series of historic wildfires, a global pandemic and worldwide inflation — while Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, repeatedly asserted that the state is "heading in the wrong direction" and blamed the incumbent for making Colorado among the most dangerous and unaffordable states in the country.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Elect Lang Sias, the Top Gun for Colorado
Tom Cruise is not running for Colorado state treasurer. Yet, we have Lang Sias. He's like Top Gun's Maverick — in real-life — minus the risky test-the-limits behavior. After a conversation with Sias, one must wonder why we lack candidates of this quality for president of the United States. That's not an exaggeration. He is exceedingly well read and knowledgeable in every social and political issue relevant to our present and past. He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a juris doctor from Michigan. He talks about practical solutions, not doctrinaire philosophies of the left or right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Amazing Colorado Bucket List Destinations We Still Need to Visit
Colorado is not the state for couch potatoes. The cost of living makes just sitting around feel expensive, so it's nice to at least be out doing stuff. We all pay for it one way or another, right?. I've lived in 9 states. Crowded states, boring states, and even a...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado business leaders gloomy as inflation drives their fears
Colorado’s business leaders are stuck under a rain cloud as the Leeds Business Confidence Index fell to the fourth-lowest level in its 20-year history, with business owners pointing to inflation, interest rates and supply chain issues, among other factors, for their negative perceptions. The index, released Thursday by the...
westernslopenow.com
Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
Comments / 10