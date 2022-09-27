ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleck wants fans, boosters, alumni to support U’s NIL collective [Star Tribune :: MS-FLECK-WANTS-FANS-BOOSTERS-ALUMNI-SUPPORT-US-NIL-20220926]

By Randy Johnson, Star Tribune
 3 days ago
A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box

University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
MADISON, WI
Gophers want ‘big-time college football’ atmosphere with its ‘stripe out’ Saturday [Pioneer Press :: SP-GOPHERS-WANT-BIGTIME-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-ATMOSPHERE-WITH-ITS-20220928]

P.J. Fleck’s newer phase has been “break the boring.”. The Gophers football coach has, ironically, been routine in how often he has used that line throughout 2022, but it has resonated inside the school. During an event in August, Fleck stood in front of athletic department employees and challenged them to, again, deviate from the status quo.
Gophers hosting five-star 7-footer Evans on weekend recruiting visit [Star Tribune]

California 7-footer Dennis Evans III has been wooed by the Gophers men's basketball coaching staff for months, but he finally arrives for his official visit Thursday night. Evans, ranked 13th nationally in the 2023 class by Rivals.com and 27th by 247Sports.com, was visited last week by Gophers coach Ben Johnson and assistant Marcus Jenkins at Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calif.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Northwestern University unveils design for new, smaller football stadium [Chicago Tribune]

Northwestern University released renderings Wednesday of the proposed design for a new football stadium, a replacement for the 97-year-old Ryan Field. A $6.1 billion fundraising drive completed last year ensures developing the 35,000-seat stadium won’t require taxpayer financing, hurt the university’s research efforts, or come at the expense of students, faculty and staff, according to school officials.
EVANSTON, IL
John Carroll softball catcher Juliana Aragon has a chance to test herself against college-level players in the Netherlands [Baltimore Sun]

Juliana Aragon is a 15-year-old sophomore at John Carroll School and an avid softball player who has a chance to play the game she loves in the Netherlands. “I’ve been selected to go play in the Netherlands and to represent the United States and Maryland playing against Olympic college players,” Aragon said. “I got seen in a showcase in Massachusetts, New England’s Finest, and that’s where I got my first college interest email. I got selected to be a part of this.”
SPORTS
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin's thrashing of Lindenwood

When the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has moved its feet and created space in the offensive zone in the last seven days, it has meant trouble for the opposition. The most recent example was a second-period thrashing never seen before in Badgers history. UW outshot Lindenwood 33-0 in...
MADISON, WI

