Fleck wants fans, boosters, alumni to support U’s NIL collective [Star Tribune :: MS-FLECK-WANTS-FANS-BOOSTERS-ALUMNI-SUPPORT-US-NIL-20220926]

Juliana Aragon is a 15-year-old sophomore at John Carroll School and an avid softball player who has a chance to play the game she loves in the Netherlands. “I’ve been selected to go play in the Netherlands and to represent the United States and Maryland playing against Olympic college players,” Aragon said. “I got seen in a showcase in Massachusetts, New England’s Finest, and that’s where I got my first college interest email. I got selected to be a part of this.”

