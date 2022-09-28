Iberia Sheriff warning parents, teens about trend of oversharing on social media after party ends in gunfire

Read full article on original website
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigative Division received a report of a suspicious death that took place in the Maurice area. An investigation revealed...
Should dealers who sell drugs that kill people be charged with murder?
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot has issued a stern warning to dealers who sell drugs that end up killing people.
Cecilia High School alleged kill list
Cecilia, La (KADN)- An investigation is underway into what authorities are calling a "possible threat" at Cecilia High School in St. Martin Parish and the Sheriff's Office today had extra deputies on hand at the school. The school board and Sheriff's Office say the threats stemmed from online posts... which...
Man arrested after triggering North Vermilion High lockdown while making delivery to his wife
A Duson man was arrested at North Vermilion High School after he circumvented the front office while trying to make a delivery to his wife and caused the school to enter lockdown. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the high school’s school resource officer responded to a report of a man jumping...
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
Lafayette man accused of selling Maurice man fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him
A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose. Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents
A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
Three teens, adult charged after Iberia Parish party leads to gunshots, fights
Three teens were charged after gunshots were fired and at least one fight broke out at a New Iberia party. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 after gunshots were reported at a teenager’s party in the area, the department said in a statement.
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
Convicted felons from Louisiana arrested after search uncovers guns, heroin, marijuana and more
BAYOU CORNE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 26, of Belle Rose, and Gary Cox, Sr., 27, of Belle Rose are both behind bars after a recent search of a home on Highway 70 South. On Tuesday, deputies tried “to execute felony domestic related charges on Gary Cox, Sr.,”...
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Man indicted for murder in Maurice overdose death
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim was sold drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.
One arrested, three cited in birthday party shooting
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies have been working the case since September 17, when they were called to Sugar Oaks Road to investigate shots fired.
UPDATE: Teenager arrested in Marigold Loop homicide
Lafayette Police responded to the 400 block of Marigold Loop at around 8:49 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
