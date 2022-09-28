Polestar 3: An Electric SUV With up to 510 HP, Debuting October 12

Sweden’s premier electric automaker is moving into the SUV space, with the Polestar 3 set to debut on October 12.

The Polestar 3 is the company’s attempt to define “the SUV for the electric age.” It’s built with a focus on design, performance, and driving dynamics. It’s an approach that suggests the company is interested in building an electric SUV that offers a compelling driving experience beyond simple transport from point A to point B.

It’s set to feature a dual-motor drivetrain with a bias towards the rear. The drivetrain features torque vectoring thanks to a special dual clutch system on the rear motor. As of yet, there’s no word yet on power output in the base model, but dual motors will be standard across the range at launch. The Polestar 3 will ride on air suspension, featuring active dampers that can be tuned on the fly for comfort or firmness as required.

“It’s this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. Handling is a key focus for the model, with Ingenlath highlighting that the SUV will have “an exciting feeling behind the wheel.”

Those eager to turn things up a notch can choose to spec the Performance Pack. In this guise, the Polestar 3 gets 510 horsepower and delivers 671 lb-ft of torque. That’s a healthy cut above the 408 hp of the regular Polestar 2 , and even tops the 476 hp of the limited-edition performance model . It also features special suspension tuning and cosmetic touches like seat belts and valve caps finished in “Swedish Gold,” a Polestar signature color.

Full details on the Polestar 3 will be revealed next month, with a livestreamed world premiere . If the company’s current vehicles are anything to go by, it shouldn’t disappoint. Expect a competent electric SUV with impressive handling and compelling acceleration in its Performance Pack guise.

