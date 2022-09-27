Read full article on original website
The Salem Freshmen team lost to Alliance last Thursday 14-6. The Quakers fall to 3-3 on the season. Gavin Colbert threw a touchdown pass to Will Harmon. The Quakers will travel to Minerva Thursday, September 29th.
The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
The Mount Vernon fresh/soph team hosted the Benton Community Bobcats Friday evening. With just under 6 minutes to play in the first quarter, the Bobcats were set up for a punt inside their own 10-yard line when Leuie Korte, a freshman, was able to get a piece of the ball knocking it down. Mikey Ryan, also a freshman, was able to dive on it in the endzone making it 7-0 with sophomore Bennett Harp converting the PAT.
