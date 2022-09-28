ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Christian outlasts Mount St. Mary in 5A-Central volleyball clash

By Jeff Halpern
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRN0j_0iDB7xu400

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

LITTLE ROCK — The No. 8-ranked Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors gradually pulled away from the 12th-ranked Mount St. Mary Belles Tuesday night at Warrior Gymnasium.

The Warriors (12-3, 7-0 5A-Central) took the upper hand in a matchup of teams that entered the contest undefeated in the conference with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory. Mount St. Mary is now 9-4-1 and 6-1 on the season.

“The first two games, there was not much separation, and we had a lot of errors,” said LRCA head coach Lacey Rowan. “We were trying to serve hard and place the ball in certain spots and that led to a lot of errors.

“We use our serves to set things up, but we had some passing errors and a lot of that has to do with communication and it was loud in here.”

In a matchup that saw both school’s student sections show up in strong support, officials twice had to warn LRCA’s student body to back off from the court. The second time when the LRCA student body was warned in the second game, the officials said the Warriors would receive a yellow card if problems persisted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWFfo_0iDB7xu400

Mount St. Mary head coach Jason Lambert acknowledged his team made too many mistakes which made trying to win on the road difficult.

“We have to go back and regroup,” said Lambert. “We have to refocus and get back to work.”

Lambert was not happy in the third set when his team was assessed yellow card for unnecessary delay when arguing with the officials over being out of rotation. Lambert claimed the official book was wrong when Samantha Bosley was serving after Wherry with the Belles down 15-10. Lambert said the Warriors had scored a point in between, bringing up Bosley’s turn to serve when the bookkeeper said the Warriors had not scored in between.

Mount St. Mary took an early 7-3 lead in the first game before the Warriors went on a 6-2 run to tie the game at 9-9 with Jordan Terry collecting three kills. Neither team led by more than two points for the rest of the game. The game ended when Harbor Williams’ attack went into the net for Mount St. Mary and LRCA’s Isabella Elley had a kill to end the game.

LRCA took a 7-4 lead in the second game before Mount St. Mary came back to tie the game at 9-9. Ella Ward had an ace and Wherry, Kaylee Smith and Samantha With had kills to tie the score. Tied 13-all, the Warriors took a 16-13 lead thanks to two kills by Terry and Ward’s attack going into the net.

The Belles tied it at 16-16 when Romani Thurman’s serve went long, a net violation on the Warrior and Wherry had a kill.

The Belles finally pulled away late. They broke a 20-20 tie when Elley’s serve went into the net, Thurman’s attack went into the net and Warriors’ player went into the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IlEq_0iDB7xu400

LRCA closed to 23-22 on two kills by Thurman before a kill by Williams made it 24-22. After Izzy Arnold’s serve went long, Thurman’s attack went long and the Belles won 25-23, trying the match at 1-1.

“Romani is strong, but she has learned to take things off and mix things up when hitting the ball,” said Rowan, of the North Carolina commit, who many times hit the ball with authority.

In the third game, the Warriors broke open a 14-14 tie by scoring the next five points. Bailee Jeffus and Terry teamed up for a block, attacks by the Belles’ Samantha Smith and Wherry went long, Elley had a kill and Gabby Bozzay had a kill to make it 19-14. The Warriors maintained the lead for the rest of the game, winning 25-21.

In the fourth game, the Warriors scored the first five points with Caitlin Skokos picking up three aces. The lead would extend to 13-4 before the Belles closed to 17-13 with Ward and Williams picking up two kills during that span.

The Warriors would score 8 of the last 11 points to put the match away.

“This was a big win because it was nice to do it in front of our home fans in our gym,” said Rowan. “I know when we go over there, it’s a smaller place with a low ceiling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pc31x_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kh2Ed_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsdWr_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svu6F_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6ldI_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfZZC_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spyC0_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IM7dN_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXdYJ_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOecS_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hgcws_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzuuV_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tTgM_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwZa8_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtqli_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UM8f6_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgFS3_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3its_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwzhE_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYd91_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5Cnh_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcy8A_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCcIN_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpCi8_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUVtJ_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R2Q3_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMcng_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hT6Cv_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNtdH_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEtRN_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYNMj_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlC6s_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEcJc_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RR6AB_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQk3k_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxOpZ_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbQR2_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vtcxc_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CATaT_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqQaB_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fZ1K_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkNH1_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkLKP_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMfk2_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKGbA_0iDB7xu400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8WNU_0iDB7xu400

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Pulaski Academy

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will be back on the home turf for another conference outing. The Bombers are set to welcome in Pulaski Academy from Little Rock. Mountain Home is currently 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lambert
Person
Jeff Halpern
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
CABOT, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christian#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Lrca#Wi
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
THV11

7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion

SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
SEARCY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy