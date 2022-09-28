Little Rock Christian outlasts Mount St. Mary in 5A-Central volleyball clash

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

LITTLE ROCK — The No. 8-ranked Little Rock Christian Academy Warriors gradually pulled away from the 12th-ranked Mount St. Mary Belles Tuesday night at Warrior Gymnasium.

The Warriors (12-3, 7-0 5A-Central) took the upper hand in a matchup of teams that entered the contest undefeated in the conference with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory. Mount St. Mary is now 9-4-1 and 6-1 on the season.

“The first two games, there was not much separation, and we had a lot of errors,” said LRCA head coach Lacey Rowan. “We were trying to serve hard and place the ball in certain spots and that led to a lot of errors.

“We use our serves to set things up, but we had some passing errors and a lot of that has to do with communication and it was loud in here.”

In a matchup that saw both school’s student sections show up in strong support, officials twice had to warn LRCA’s student body to back off from the court. The second time when the LRCA student body was warned in the second game, the officials said the Warriors would receive a yellow card if problems persisted.

Mount St. Mary head coach Jason Lambert acknowledged his team made too many mistakes which made trying to win on the road difficult.

“We have to go back and regroup,” said Lambert. “We have to refocus and get back to work.”

Lambert was not happy in the third set when his team was assessed yellow card for unnecessary delay when arguing with the officials over being out of rotation. Lambert claimed the official book was wrong when Samantha Bosley was serving after Wherry with the Belles down 15-10. Lambert said the Warriors had scored a point in between, bringing up Bosley’s turn to serve when the bookkeeper said the Warriors had not scored in between.

Mount St. Mary took an early 7-3 lead in the first game before the Warriors went on a 6-2 run to tie the game at 9-9 with Jordan Terry collecting three kills. Neither team led by more than two points for the rest of the game. The game ended when Harbor Williams’ attack went into the net for Mount St. Mary and LRCA’s Isabella Elley had a kill to end the game.

LRCA took a 7-4 lead in the second game before Mount St. Mary came back to tie the game at 9-9. Ella Ward had an ace and Wherry, Kaylee Smith and Samantha With had kills to tie the score. Tied 13-all, the Warriors took a 16-13 lead thanks to two kills by Terry and Ward’s attack going into the net.

The Belles tied it at 16-16 when Romani Thurman’s serve went long, a net violation on the Warrior and Wherry had a kill.

The Belles finally pulled away late. They broke a 20-20 tie when Elley’s serve went into the net, Thurman’s attack went into the net and Warriors’ player went into the net.

LRCA closed to 23-22 on two kills by Thurman before a kill by Williams made it 24-22. After Izzy Arnold’s serve went long, Thurman’s attack went long and the Belles won 25-23, trying the match at 1-1.

“Romani is strong, but she has learned to take things off and mix things up when hitting the ball,” said Rowan, of the North Carolina commit, who many times hit the ball with authority.

In the third game, the Warriors broke open a 14-14 tie by scoring the next five points. Bailee Jeffus and Terry teamed up for a block, attacks by the Belles’ Samantha Smith and Wherry went long, Elley had a kill and Gabby Bozzay had a kill to make it 19-14. The Warriors maintained the lead for the rest of the game, winning 25-21.

In the fourth game, the Warriors scored the first five points with Caitlin Skokos picking up three aces. The lead would extend to 13-4 before the Belles closed to 17-13 with Ward and Williams picking up two kills during that span.

The Warriors would score 8 of the last 11 points to put the match away.

“This was a big win because it was nice to do it in front of our home fans in our gym,” said Rowan. “I know when we go over there, it’s a smaller place with a low ceiling.”