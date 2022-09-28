SHA begins project to replace aging culvert pipes

VIENNA — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration began a project Monday, Sept. 26, to replace three aging metal culvert pipes that carry Otter Pond Branch under US 50 (Ocean Gateway) near MD 331 (Rhodesdale Vienna Road) in the Vienna area of Dorchester County. The $1.9 million project should be complete by early spring, weather permitting.

MDOT SHA began replacing the metal pipes, which were originally installed in 1988, with reinforced concrete pipes. Crews will work 10-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays. Crews are permitted to work during the day or at night, depending on the progress of the project. All work will be conducted behind concrete barriers. Motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures, reduced lane widths and lane shifts in both directions of US 50 during construction.