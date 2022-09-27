ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkins to pick at Muscoot Farm Oct. 8-10

Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Westchester County. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. (Katonah, NY) – Fall into the autumn season at Muscoot Farm for pumpkin picking and hayrides at its Pumpkin Picking Fundraiser, Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8 through 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patricia Lange – Sept. 25

Patricia Lange of New Rochelle, New York, passed away on September 25, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in New Rochelle, NY, to Edward and Catherine Lange, Patricia was one of five children. Patricia graduated from Pelham Memorial High School. Shortly after graduation, Patricia went to work for Prudential Bache, her career with them lasted over 45 years until she retired.
