Patricia Lange of New Rochelle, New York, passed away on September 25, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in New Rochelle, NY, to Edward and Catherine Lange, Patricia was one of five children. Patricia graduated from Pelham Memorial High School. Shortly after graduation, Patricia went to work for Prudential Bache, her career with them lasted over 45 years until she retired.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO